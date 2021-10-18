Success of ‘Round 6’ cheers investors on Netflix

For much of this year, Netflix shares lagged behind tech rivals Facebook, Apple and Amazon. That’s no longer the case, in part because of the global mega-hit “Round 6”.

Netflix shares were in the red in 2021 as recently as August. Investors feared it might have lost its charm as consumers flock to the latest streaming platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock and HBO Max.

But Netflix (NFLX), which will report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday (19), has had a massive turnaround in recent months as users have become addicted to South Korea’s “Round 6”.

The drama about participants in a game show trying to survive dangerous competition has created a much-needed buzz – and generated viewers – for Netflix since its global debut in September. Netflix told the CNN Business this month alone, 117 million accounts have watched the show since its debut.

Netflix shares are up 17% this year, better than Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) and roughly in line with Facebook’s (FB) year-to-date rise. Shares in Alphabet (GOOGL), which owns Google, rose 60% in 2021, making it the best performer of the FAANG group of elite technology stocks.

Netflix is ​​also outperforming the company’s traditional media rivals: Disney (DIS), Paramount + controlled by ViacomCBS (VIAC), Peacock’s Comcast (CMCSA) and owner of WarnerMedia AT&T (T).

The question for Wall Street is whether “Round 6” will lead to even greater financial success for Netflix.

Analysts expect third-quarter revenue to rise 17% from a year earlier to $7.5 billion (R$41 billion) and net revenue to rise 47% to $1.2 billion (R$ $6.6 billion), or $2.56 ($14.15) per share, according to forecasts monitored by data provider Refinitiv.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

However, the number that investors will be watching most closely is the number of Netflix subscribers. The main reason for the stagnation of the company’s shares earlier this year was due to concerns about the slowdown in user growth.

Wall Street estimates that Netflix attracted about 4 million subscribers in the third quarter, for a total of 213.3 million worldwide.

The company’s guidance will also be critical. Analysts are forecasting an even greater increase in users in the fourth quarter – an increase from over 8 million to 221.4 million.

Netflix shares typically boom or slump after earnings due to the prospects of the company’s subscribers, and there may be additional pressure on the company to deliver an upbeat forecast.

That’s because many analysts are extremely bullish on Netflix’s stock. Of the 45 that cover the company, 33 have stock buy ratings. If Netflix’s prospects disappoint, the stock could suffer a fate almost as violent as the hapless losers in “Round 6.”

Translated text. Read the original in English.