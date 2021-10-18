Súmula reveals what Edenilson said to the referee in Palmeiras x Internacional

Edenilson was the big news for Internacional against Palmeiras. Returning from the Brazilian team, the midfielder was the starter, but did not play the 90 minutes. At 6 minutes into the second half, the game’s referee scored a penalty for Palmeiras, in addition to the danger move, Internacional lost Edenilson, expelled for complaint. In the summary, the referee of the game revealed that the Internacional midfielder called the referee a thief and would have stated that the referees had come to Allianz Parque to rob the club from Rio Grande do Sul. Check out:

Edenilson: “you came here to rob us, bunch of thief”. I further inform that after the expulsion he approached me and repeatedly uttered the following words: “a fucking thief”. pic.twitter.com/aJnLttivgP — potter (@lucianopotter) October 17, 2021

Meia apologizes on the networks

By expulsion, the player manifested himself on social networks. According to him, nothing justifies expulsion. The athlete apologized to the team and the referee. Check out the manifestation:

