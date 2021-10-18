Super Sete draws the R$100 thousand prize today; enjoy and check out how to bet (10/18)

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Monday it’s draw day for contest 158 gives super seven, with a prize of R$100 thousand. Follow everything here, in the session of lotteries of Tech News , where you have the main information about this contest and the other lotteries that are running today.

It is still possible for the player to follow the draws through the digital channels of the Savings Bank: Youtube and Facebook, as well, can follow the transmission via TV network. The draw takes place at Caixa Econômica at Rodoviária Tietê in São Paulo at 20:00.

super seven is the numerical prediction lottery in which the wheel has 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one, where the player must choose one number per column.

Also check here: Loteca draws today the 959 contest, prize of R$ 300 thousand.

to bet on contest 158 of this Monday bettors have until 19:00 today/Monday to bet through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

Super Seven: Check it out how to bet today (18/10).

the drawings of super seven are performed three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Bet and you can place your bet in one of the Lottery units, check out:

Lottery Houses Online Cash Lottery Accredited Online Lotteries

To play your game on super seven, just choose 7 numbers and mark it on the Lottery card or on the virtual system of the Online Lottery. The value of the bet is BRL 2.5 in Caixa Lotteries, in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

Don’t miss it! Quina draws today the contest 5683, prize of R$ 11.9 million.

The player can still make a Surpresinha and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests with Teimosinha. In addition to the single bet, it is possible to place multiple bets, where you can choose up to 14 numbers (totaling a maximum of 21 numbers), with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 2 numbers per column with 8 to 14 numbers marked and a minimum of 2 and a maximum 3 numbers per column with 15 to 21 numbers marked.

Invest in the super seven

Take advantage of the pool and increase your chances. With Box Pools the bettor makes group bets. To do this, just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. The pots have a minimum price of R$ 10.00, each quota cannot be less than R$ 5.00, according to the Box.

But, the bettor can make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 10 odds (for bets consisting of 8 numbers), minimum 2 and maximum 20 odds (for bets consisting of 9 numbers), minimum 2 and maximum 40 odds (for bets consisting of 10 numbers), minimum 2 and maximum 50 odds (for bets consisting of 11 numbers) or minimum 2 and maximum 100 odds (for bets consisting of 12 to 21 numbers). Enjoy!

Don’t miss it! Lotofácil draws today the 2350 contest, a prize of R$6.1 million.