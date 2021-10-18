Supreme cause with commentary and delivery of Marcos Mion’s nasty attitude

THE Globe put two TV legends who hadn’t seen each other in years on the same stage: Marcos Mion and supple. At the cauldron, the singer appeared in the picture Sobe o Som and, during his participation, gave the presenter a nudge because of a frame of clips that was a success on the extinct MTV.

Mion opened space for a guest comment on the situation in the country. Supla spoke about how he won over the public during the pandemic and recalled that the global made fun of his clips on the music channel.

“I wasn’t really into it [redes sociais]. When the pandemic came, I had to reinvent myself. I started doing interviews, playing music and stuff. It was really good for me, I’m enjoying this social media thing. Totally renewed my audience. There are people who sing Green Hair, [eu usava] that little hair and you made fun of my clips, but oh well”, he remembered.

“Imagine, so many years later, you are still a unique, original, relevant person who knows how to adapt perfectly to all new developments and generations”, reacted the presenter. “Currently I am very Instigated. Follow me there at Instagram”, completed Supla.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

I lay down to sleep half an hour obviously went wrong I slept for two hours I woke up the supla in Mion’s cauldron I was happy — Larissa M. (@larissajmar) October 16, 2021

where mion is always there is SUPLA… WHAT A DOUBLE! #Cauldron pic.twitter.com/82PM5ITjDU — Let Them Fight | 📺 (@elesquelutempod) October 16, 2021

MION TOOK THE SUPLA TO THE CALDEIRAN KAKAKKA#Cauldron — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) October 16, 2021

Mion already brought gretchen, Joelma and now supla!!!!! Mion understand I love you #Cauldron — 🌈 Sᴀᴍ • ᴄᴀᴅᴇʟɪɴʜᴀ ᴅᴇ ᴍᴄғʟʏ (@toothles_s) October 16, 2021

Marcos Mion re-encounters Supla no Caldeirão 20 years after “resurrecting” the singer in MT. pic.twitter.com/8VJnICi2or — gizasphinx (@_gizasphinx_) October 17, 2021

I must admit that I like the cauldron with mion… I’m lazy with open TV, but man, this show is just plain awesome… now supples singing billy idol amooo #Cauldron — Juliana (@julianaquintela) October 16, 2021

The best of Supla in #Cauldron is Mion’s excitement. Their relationship is very good and Mion seems like that vibrating fan haha — Lucas Pasin (@lucaspasin) October 16, 2021

FUCKING BROTHER, THE SUPLA NO #Cauldron! 20 years later, Supla and Mion together again. — Paulo V. (@pvavilasousa) October 16, 2021