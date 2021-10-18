Supreme cause with commentary and delivery of Marcos Mion’s nasty attitude

Marcos Mion
Supla is guest of Marcos Mion no Caldeirão (Image: Reproduction – Globo / Editing – RD1)

THE Globe put two TV legends who hadn’t seen each other in years on the same stage: Marcos Mion and supple. At the cauldron, the singer appeared in the picture Sobe o Som and, during his participation, gave the presenter a nudge because of a frame of clips that was a success on the extinct MTV.

Mion opened space for a guest comment on the situation in the country. Supla spoke about how he won over the public during the pandemic and recalled that the global made fun of his clips on the music channel.

“I wasn’t really into it [redes sociais]. When the pandemic came, I had to reinvent myself. I started doing interviews, playing music and stuff. It was really good for me, I’m enjoying this social media thing. Totally renewed my audience. There are people who sing Green Hair, [eu usava] that little hair and you made fun of my clips, but oh well”, he remembered.

“Imagine, so many years later, you are still a unique, original, relevant person who knows how to adapt perfectly to all new developments and generations”, reacted the presenter. “Currently I am very Instigated. Follow me there at Instagram”, completed Supla.

