Sylvinho and Ceni faced each other seven times as players in classics between Corinthians and So Paulo

Corinthians and São Paulo will compete in the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship this Monday. At 20h, Sylvinho’s team enters the field against Rogério Ceni, recently hired by the rival. The Morumbi stadium hosts the reunion of former players who add seven duels on opposite sides of the Majestic.

The retrospect between them is balanced, although Rogério Ceni has a small advantage. Sylvinho helped Timão to triumph on two occasions, he also drew two and lost three. In the very first match, the former athletes played a leading role in the São Paulo Championship final.

Corinthians started ahead by making it 2-1 in the first leg. On May 3, 1998, Marcelinho and Cris were the authors of the goals of Alvinegra’s victory. The following week, the story was different. The opponents managed to overcome Timon by 3-1 and took the cup. The goal of honor was noted by Didi.

However, the last clashes were favorable to Sylvinho’s squad. In 1999, full-back and goalkeeper participated in the semifinal of the state. Corinthians won the first leg by 4-0, through goals by Ricardinho, Dinei and Marcelinho, who scored twice. Despite the 1-1 draw in the return, the rout applied in the first duel was decisive for the classification of Timão. Edilson was responsible for keeping everything the same in the second game.

After eliminating Rogério Ceni’s São Paulo, Corinthians was the 1999 São Paulo champion over Palmeiras. Sylvinho started the two clashes in the final.

