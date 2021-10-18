Sylvinho and Fbio Santos talk to Meu Timo about their relationship and trajectories at Corinthians

Left-back Fábio Santos will overtake fellow left-back Sylvinho in number of games for Corinthians if he plays against São Paulo on Monday. The feat, raised by the My Timon, is even more remarkable for the fact that the former shirt 6 is precisely the coach alvinegro at this time.

O My Timon, then, invited both to talk about each other and draw a parallel between their careers at the club. The 269 games of each will gain a differentiation from the classic in Morumbi.

“I come from Terrao, he doesn’t, but that doesn’t matter. Fábio has a beautiful construction and expressive titles, and much more expressive than mine“, said the coach, seen as a quiet guy by Fábio.

“Being under his command is a very simple thing, he has good dialogue, good conversations. I had already been very good with him as an assistant, now as a coach. Without a doubt, he will be one of the top coaches in the present future., for all your dedication, all your dedication,” he assured.

The now experienced Corinthians defender also said that, due to his age and having followed the current commander’s career as an athlete, he had Sylvinho as a player mirror for the position.

“The memory I have of Sylvinho, first at Corinthians, as a player, offensive full-back, with a good finish on the bottom line. As time went on, Arsenal, Celta, Barcelona’s career improved the defensive part and became more complete . Since my beginning, without a shadow of a doubt, it has been a reference for me“, continued Fabio.

Corinthians coach since May, Sylvinho even left the most experienced athlete on the bench at the beginning of the work, but he soon replaced the player as a starter and very rarely gives up the 26 shirt.

“It is a pleasure to work with Fábio Santos, an athlete who has an enviable history within the club with expressive titles, an athlete who has a great understanding of football, a commitment, an identification with the club, I am very happy to be here at this moment directing Fábio Santos,” he said.

The two, by the way, admit that they exchange ideas about the position they exercise on and off the field at Corinthians – and both know that the moment must be seized. At 36, Fábio renewed his contract for another season, but he has already admitted that he shouldn’t be a professional for much longer;

“I’m going to try to grow this story even more”, warned the always playful side, hearing from Sylvinho that he will also be fundamental in this change of baton to some other name, like Lucas Piton.

“We know that the athlete will take the last years of his career, he will decide with his family. It’s really interesting because between him and Piton there’s a whole career, a different construction, one starting and the other will find out, at some point, when he’s going to lay that final stone. He’s an athlete who deserves to play a lot more games for the club and have the fans’ respect, his respect, ours, his family, the president, just praise in that aspect,” he concluded.

