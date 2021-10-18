Tati Quebra Barraco compares ‘A Fazenda’ to ‘BBB’: ‘there is another level’ | Fabia Oliveira



Tati Quebra-Barraco disdains a lunch made by a worker

Confined in ‘A Fazenda’ and outspoken, Tati Quebra Barraco compared Record’s rural reality with Globo’s ‘Big Brother Brasil’. In conversation with Solange Gomes, the funkeira analyzed the audience of the two attractions, after Solange gave her opinion about what the audience of the realities shows like to follow. “Reality show is a behavioral game. We can put a big star here, but she can be a boring person,” said the former Gugu Bathtub.

Tati then retorts her colleague’s opinion: “That’s what you think. Is the public finding that out there? Nobody wants to see behavior, no. People want to see loyalty and respect. Other than that, the public wants the dick break it,” said the singer.

Solange then makes the comparison using the name of Juliette Freire, ‘BBB 21’ champion. “I think you see, because otherwise Juliette wouldn’t leave with 30 million (followers) of the BBB being anonymous. It’s a behavioral game. She entered with 3 thousand followers and she’s rich”, analyzed the model.

But Tati recalled that it’s not something to compare, because the audience influences a lot. “You can’t compare there with here, no. And here it’s totally different, understand? Even in terms of audience. There’s another level,” declared the funkeira.