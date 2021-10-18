Teacher is fired after giving grade 10 to all students in Spain

A teacher in Spain was fired from an educational institution after giving top marks to all his students. Yvan Pozuelo, professor of French at the IES Universidad Laboral de Gijón, even published a book in which he explained the reasons for his high grades and his educational philosophy.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, Pozuelo became aware of a sanction imposed by the Spanish Ministry of Education on July 27 of last year, as a result of a procedure started on January 31, 2020. He had a 14-year career in the field. HEI University of Labor.

About 2,500 pages were written against the professor, in addition to a recommendation for the professor’s leave of absence for 8 months and without remuneration.

The sanction came after the discovery of an interview the professor gave in December 2019 to the newspaper, in which he stated that “by abandoning the role of evaluator, one can also teach” and that “10 is within the law” and that the a grade was given to everyone, as that way their students gained “confidence”. In this way, he believed in celebrating any evolution of his students.

According to the publication, the accusation against the professor is that, with the qualification, he would have harmed “the right to objective evaluation”, in addition to committing a “failure to properly program” the course.

To the newspaper, the professor says that the attitude was “a persecution” and says that “neither the parents nor the students ever complained about the system”.

There are more serious cases in the institutes and everyone in the union knows it: sexual harassment, people who arrive in poor condition, who insult… But they didn’t like that I didn’t recant, when they asked me to do that

The professor appealed the sanction, which is currently suspended. Pozuelo stopped teaching at the IES de La Laboral and, in September, began teaching at the Integrated Center for Professional Training in Hotel Management in Gijón – where he intends to continue with the same teaching method.