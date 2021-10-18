technician is detonated for getting tough with American and has to explain himself

Aspen Ladd’s coach was criticized for the way he spoke to his athlete between rounds

Jim West, coach of the fighter from UFC Aspen Ladd, who was defeated last night in the Las Vegas main event against Norma Dumont, apologized for the way he treated his athlete after harsh criticism she suffered in the fight world and on social media.

“You’re 3-0 down,” West said gruffly between rounds 3 and 4. “Please tell me what you’re doing. You have to throw more than one punch… fight to win, you have to submit”.

“This is ABUSE, what an idiot,” said UFC legend Miesha Tate on social media. “Jim West would never talk to one of his male fighters the way he does to Aspen. I hate to see this. I’ve been through this before…”, he added.

“I blame myself,” wrote West on Instagram. “Although it might not be my fault. It is not up for debate. I take all the blame.”

“Yeah, after the first few rounds I may have been a little tough, but I know Aspen and back then the technical talk wasn’t on the table three rounds down. However, I assume and apologize [Ladd] from the bottom of my heart, I will continue to be better each time”, he added.