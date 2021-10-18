The best-selling cars in the 1st fortnight of October (2021)

The Fiat Argo starts to lead among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021. The Fiat hatch opens an advantage over the second place, the Hyundai HB20.

T-Cross took third place in the first half of the month, closely followed by Hyundai Creta, fourth. Finally, closing the top 5 appears another SUV, the Chevrolet Tracker.

Further back, however, there are three other SUVs, namely: Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Nivus, respectively in sixth, seventh and eighth position.

Finally, Volkswagen Gol and Onix Plus closed the Top 10 for the fortnight. In addition, the Chevrolet Onix still has timid sales, ranking only in the eleventh position among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021.

See the best selling cars in the fortnight of October (2021)

ARGO: 4,405 HB20: 3,180 T-CROSS: 3,052 CRETE: 2,703 TRACKER: 2,549 RENEGADE: 2,172 COMPASS: 2,094 NIVUS: 2,071 GOL: 2004 ONIX PLUS: 1,903 ONIX: 1,783 COROLLA CROSS: 1,469 CHRONOS: 1,384 HR-V: 1,328 MOBI: 1,247 FOX: 1,064 COROLLA: 959 HB20S: 932 KICKS: 883 VOYAGE: 779

STRADA; 2,526 TORO: 2,290 S10: 1,752 HILUX: 1,744 SAVEIRO: 906 RANGER: 686 FIORINO: 510 FRONTIER: 450 L200: 433 MASTER: 374 AMAROK: 181 DUCATUS: 152 OROCH: 142 HR: 131 K2500: 125 DOBLO: 114 EXPERT: 105 JUMPY: 93 EXPRESS: 90 DAILY 35-150: 83

