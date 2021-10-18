The best-selling cars in the 1st fortnight of October (2021)

The Fiat Argo starts to lead among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021. The Fiat hatch opens an advantage over the second place, the Hyundai HB20.
T-Cross took third place in the first half of the month, closely followed by Hyundai Creta, fourth. Finally, closing the top 5 appears another SUV, the Chevrolet Tracker.
Further back, however, there are three other SUVs, namely: Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Nivus, respectively in sixth, seventh and eighth position.
Finally, Volkswagen Gol and Onix Plus closed the Top 10 for the fortnight. In addition, the Chevrolet Onix still has timid sales, ranking only in the eleventh position among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021.
See the best selling cars in the fortnight of October (2021)
*Files
- ARGO: 4,405
- HB20: 3,180
- T-CROSS: 3,052
- CRETE: 2,703
- TRACKER: 2,549
- RENEGADE: 2,172
- COMPASS: 2,094
- NIVUS: 2,071
- GOL: 2004
- ONIX PLUS: 1,903
- ONIX: 1,783
- COROLLA CROSS: 1,469
- CHRONOS: 1,384
- HR-V: 1,328
- MOBI: 1,247
- FOX: 1,064
- COROLLA: 959
- HB20S: 932
- KICKS: 883
- VOYAGE: 779
*Light commercials.
- STRADA; 2,526
- TORO: 2,290
- S10: 1,752
- HILUX: 1,744
- SAVEIRO: 906
- RANGER: 686
- FIORINO: 510
- FRONTIER: 450
- L200: 433
- MASTER: 374
- AMAROK: 181
- DUCATUS: 152
- OROCH: 142
- HR: 131
- K2500: 125
- DOBLO: 114
- EXPERT: 105
- JUMPY: 93
- EXPRESS: 90
- DAILY 35-150: 83