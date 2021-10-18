The best-selling cars in the 1st fortnight of October (2021)

The Fiat Argo starts to lead among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021. The Fiat hatch opens an advantage over the second place, the Hyundai HB20.

T-Cross took third place in the first half of the month, closely followed by Hyundai Creta, fourth. Finally, closing the top 5 appears another SUV, the Chevrolet Tracker.

Further back, however, there are three other SUVs, namely: Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Nivus, respectively in sixth, seventh and eighth position.

Finally, Volkswagen Gol and Onix Plus closed the Top 10 for the fortnight. In addition, the Chevrolet Onix still has timid sales, ranking only in the eleventh position among the best-selling cars in the first half of October 2021.

best selling cars in the fortnight of October (2021)



  1. ARGO: 4,405
  2. HB20: 3,180
  3. T-CROSS: 3,052
  4. CRETE: 2,703
  5. TRACKER: 2,549
  6. RENEGADE: 2,172
  7. COMPASS: 2,094
  8. NIVUS: 2,071
  9. GOL: 2004
  10. ONIX PLUS: 1,903
  11. ONIX: 1,783
  12. COROLLA CROSS: 1,469
  13. CHRONOS: 1,384
  14. HR-V: 1,328
  15. MOBI: 1,247
  16. FOX: 1,064
  17. COROLLA: 959
  18. HB20S: 932
  19. KICKS: 883
  20. VOYAGE: 779

Light commercials

  1. STRADA; 2,526
  2. TORO: 2,290
  3. S10: 1,752
  4. HILUX: 1,744
  5. SAVEIRO: 906
  6. RANGER: 686
  7. FIORINO: 510
  8. FRONTIER: 450
  9. L200: 433
  10. MASTER: 374
  11. AMAROK: 181
  12. DUCATUS: 152
  13. OROCH: 142
  14. HR: 131
  15. K2500: 125
  16. DOBLO: 114
  17. EXPERT: 105
  18. JUMPY: 93
  19. EXPRESS: 90
  20. DAILY 35-150: 83

