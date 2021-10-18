The body of the last shipwreck victim was found in the Paraguay river

Corumbaense Diary Seven people died in the shipwreck of the boat

The Military Fire Department confirmed this Sunday afternoon (17) that divers from the corporation and the Navy, around 1:30 pm, located and rescued the body of the seventh victim of the shipwreck of the Carcará boat. It is Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 44 ​​years old.

Earlier, the military reported the difficulties faced in the searches, such as the current and the fact that the vessel has several compartments. The divers “swept” the boat and located the last victim of the wreck.

In addition to Fernando, six other people died in the wreck. The bodies of the brothers Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, and Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71; Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, and his son, Thiago Souza Gomes, 18, were transferred by FAB (Brazilian Air Force) aircraft to Rio Verde de Goiás.

Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 years old, captain of the vessel for about 20 years, and Mauro Rodrigues Canavarro, 49 years old, deck assistant, also died. The two lived in Corumba.

Fernando Leão’s body will also be taken to Rio Verde de Goiás.

the wreck

The sport and pleasure boat sank about 5 kilometers from the urban area of ​​Corumbá, with rain and winds of up to 64 km/h on Friday afternoon (15).

21 people were on the boat, fourteen were rescued shortly after the accident. In a statement to the Civil Police, one of the survivors said that the group had a barbecue when the storm came, surprising everyone.

The boat sank, turning upside down, where the depth, due to the river’s drought, is approximately 4 meters. The survivors managed to float and took shelter in the hull of the vessel until help arrived.

Carcará belongs to an association called “Amigos do Rio”, most of them, residents of the city of Rio Verde de Goiás.