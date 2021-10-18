The Chinese nationalist film that became the world’s biggest box office in two weeks | Movie theater

It is a propaganda film from China about the Korean War, fought in the 1950s. The work is centered on the story of Chinese soldiers who defeat American troops in the midst of great difficulties.

In just two weeks since its release, The Battle at Lake Changjin has grossed about $633 million ($3.4 billion) at the box office. This puts him far ahead of Shang-Chi’s global profit, which scored $402 million (R$2.1 billion) in just half of the Marvel feature’s running time.

The work is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film in Chinese history.

The success is good news for the Chinese film industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, as covid-19 has forced movie theaters to close and reopen their doors several times.

This is even better news for President Xi-Jinping’s government, which, according to experts, appears to have got the formula for mass propaganda right.

For the Hollywood industry, the immense popularity of a local film like this could mean even more challenges as the industry struggles to gain ground in China, the world’s biggest film market.

‘Patriotic duty to watch the movie’

Commissioned by the Chinese government, The Battle of Lake Changjin is just one of several nationalist films that have become major commercial successes in China in recent years.

In 2017, Lobo Guerreiro 2, a feature film about a Chinese soldier who saves hundreds of people from bandits in a war zone on the coast of Africa, broke the collection record, with 1.6 billion yuan (BRL 1.2 billion, at current values) in just one week.

2 of 3 ‘It’s almost a patriotic duty to go see this movie,’ ​​said a film expert on ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ — Photo: Getty Images via BBC ‘It’s almost a patriotic duty to go see this film,’ ​​said a film expert on ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

The Battle of Lake Changjin portrays a brutal conflict in a freezing climate, a moment the Chinese claim to have been a turning point in the Korean War. The conflict is formally known in China as the “War to Resist US Aggression and Help Korea”.

Thousands of young Chinese soldiers died in the lake to secure a crucial victory against American forces.

“I’m so moved by the soldiers’ sacrifice. The cold weather was so extreme, but they managed to win. I feel very proud,” wrote a viewer on critics website Douban.

It’s no accident that the film has gained such popularity amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“The film is definitely related to ongoing tensions with the US and was promoted that way, sometimes indirectly, but still very clearly,” says Stanley Rosen, professor of political science at the University of Southern California.

Another reason behind the success is the coordinated effort between movie studios and authorities, who tightly control the number of releases and the types of films that can be distributed in the country.

At the moment, The Battle of Lake Changjin has little competition in theaters. Hollywood’s biggest box office hits, such as James Bond and Dune, will not debut in China until late October, although they are already on display elsewhere.

The epic was also particularly timely: it not only debuted during the National Day of China holiday on Oct. 1, but also in the year that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“It’s almost a patriotic duty to go see this movie,” says Rosen.

Watching propaganda films is often seen as an obligation by CCP cadres, says Florian Schneider, director of the Leiden Asia Center in the Netherlands.

“Work units frequently organize collective exhibitions. With more than 95 million members with party cards, these works promise a significant mark at the box office,” he tells BBC News.

So far, the movie reviews available on the internet are overwhelmingly positive, though some observers have pointed out that they may not be entirely true.

After all, criticism of a government-supported and promoted production can land a person in prison in China.

Last week, journalist Luo Changping was arrested for making “insulting comments” on social media about the Chinese soldiers portrayed in the film.

3 of 3 Directors Dante Lam, Tsui Hark and Chen Kaige are famous filmmakers in China — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Directors Dante Lam, Tsui Hark and Chen Kaige are famous filmmakers in China — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Sanya police said he was being held on charges of “infringing the reputation and honor of national martyrs” and that the case was being investigated.

“Young [na China] with strong nationalist sentiments have a disproportionate voice on the internet,” explains Jonathan Hassid, a political science expert at Iowa State University.

“In part, this voice is amplified because legitimate criticism of the state is increasingly unacceptable (by the government).”

Still, fans of the film say they like the overproduction elements that put the film on a par with other great mainstream works.

“With an official budget of US$ 200 million (R$ 1 billion), the production values ​​and special effects are very good. The three directors are all good storytellers and well known in China”, says Rosen.

The film’s directors, Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam, are famous filmmakers in the country.

Tsui is known for special effects and martial arts movies, while Lam is famous for action spectacles involving explosives. Chen is celebrated for sensitive portrayals of Chinese life.

“We all know this is a patriotic movie, but I really cried when I saw it. It was very authentic,” one person wrote on microblog platform Weibo.

Headache to Hollywood

But the success of Chinese domestic cinema is potentially adding to a list of problems that foreign competitors like Hollywood already face in their bid to capture the country’s lucrative market.

China has a quota for foreign films, officially allowing only 34 to be shown a year.

There are some workarounds. If Hollywood co-produces a film with a Chinese company, for example, the work does not participate in the quota.

According to a report last year, Hollywood bosses have also censored movies to target the Chinese market, with cast, content, dialogue and storylines increasingly tailored to appease Beijing’s censors.

But even so, there is no guarantee of box office success: even some co-productions between Hollywood studios and Chinese production companies fared poorly in the market.

The action-fantasy film The Great Wall (2016), directed by celebrated Chinese director Zhang Yimou and starring Matt Damon, has been criticized in both the United States and China for its “narrative of the white savior” (when a white character solves problems of a non-white person, as if he could not solve the conflict on his own).

Despite these challenges, experts told the BBC that foreign filmmakers will not give up any time soon.

Ultimately, China and Hollywood need each other, they say.

“China wants to remain the number one movie market after the covid-19 pandemic and still needs Hollywood blockbusters – especially those that run on Imax or 3D screens as ticket prices are higher – to help it maintain that advantage over the North American market,” says Rosen.