The climate between Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari cools down after the first kiss – A Fazenda 13

It seems that the romance between Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari finally had a new chapter, but the direction of the story did not go as the pedestrians expected. The atmosphere between the lovebirds cooled after the first kiss and the participants of The Farm 13 broke away over the weekend.

The long-awaited kiss between pedestrians took place at the Amusement Park Party. After much expectation from the public and from the other participants of the reality, the couple decided to star in the moment in the early hours of last Saturday (16).

However, the romance was short-lived. When she went to bed, Marina gave the businessman a “stop there” and the couple slept through a fight.

In the morning, the influencer tried to remember why she was mad at the pawn. In conversation with Mileide Mihaile, she concluded that she had been jealous of the manager. “I didn’t feel like I was on the show. You know when you’re at a party with a crush and all of a sudden he disappears? I think I hit this ‘bad’ here,” said the repentant girl.

The couple talked in the afternoon. Marina tried to explain the situation to Gui, but the atmosphere remained strange between the pair.

After the conversation, the manager vented with Lary Bottino and said that the kiss with the girl had not been as he expected. Gui also criticized the influencer’s attitude after the party: “I don’t know if everyone is following, I don’t know how they’re being seen. I don’t know if anyone will think I did something wrong”.

Dayane advised Marina about the situation with Gui on Sunday (17) and asked the worker to talk to the manager.

