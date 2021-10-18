The cornerstone of the new Unimed Litoral hospital is launched in Itajaí

Unimed Litoral launched this Saturday, 17, at Rua João Bauer, 250, Centro de Itajaí, the cornerstone of a new high-complexity hospital, which is expected to operate partially from 2024 onwards and fully operational in 2026.

He will join two other hospitals that the cooperative already has, to serve its customers in the region between Barra Velha and Bombinhas.

In a brief speech, the mayor of Itajaí, Volnei Morastoni, highlighted that the city will double its population by 2040, reaching 400,000 inhabitants, and Unimed’s large investment in a new hospital is in line with the present and the future region, adding qualification in health.

Then, Dr. Eduardo Marques Brandão, who in 1985 led the creation of Unimed Litoral, noted that he is proud of the cooperative’s growth, with a focus on quality.

He highlighted colleagues present who helped him create Unimed Litoral and, in a good mood, in front of a fleet of ambulances parked in the courtyard of the future hospital, he recalled that the first one was acquired with money lent by cooperative doctors.

Physician Alberto Gugelmin Neto, president of the Federation of Unimeds of Santa Catarina, highlighted in his speech that Unimed is a model that in 54 years has multiplied throughout Brazil, and today is the largest medical work cooperative in the world.

He reinforced that Santa Catarina is an example for the country, with 22 Unimeds, 9 hospitals – which will be 13 within two years – and in this scenario, Unimed Litoral is the one that presents the greatest evolution in the State, in terms of its own resources.

The president of the Federation made the reflection that all technology was useless when the pandemic came. It was the doctors, nurses, technicians, health personnel who put their lives at risk – and several died – to control the disease.

The president of Unimed Litoral, Dr. Umberto João D’Ávila, concluded by noting that the foundation stone, coming from raw nature, marks the goal of building the new hospital.

“Right now we have nothing to celebrate, the celebration will be when the first patient is seen, the first discharge takes place, the first surgery is performed” concluded Dr. Umberto.

THE NEW HOSPITAL

Investment: around R$ 180 million.

Coverage area: Balneário Camboriú, Balneário Piçarras, Barra Velha, Bombinhas, Camboriú, Ilhota, Itajaí, Itapema, Luiz Alves, Navegantes, Penha, Porto Belo and São João do Itaperiú.

First stage: will be completed in 2024, comprising the macrostructure and operation of 40 medical offices; oncology clinic; diagnostic imaging center, Emergency Care for adults and Emergency Care for children.

Second stage: scheduled for 2026, with the activation of the upper floors of the building, which will house the ICUs, 20 operating rooms, 35 ICU beds, more than 200 inpatient beds and other services.

In the photo, from left to right, Dr. Claudio Werner, former president of Unimed Litoral; Judge Carlos Roberto Silva; the vice president of the Federation of Unimeds of Santa Catarina, Dr. Sergio Malburg Filho; the president of the Federation of Unimeds of Santa Catarina, Dr. Alberto Gugelmin Neto; the president of Unimed Litoral, Dr. Umberto João D’Ávila; the leader of the creation of Unimed Litoral, Dr. Eduardo Marques Brandão and the mayor of Itajaí, Volnei Morastoni.