The Day Before arrives in June 2022 and will have PS5 and Xbox Series versions • Eurogamer.pt

If with the first sample MyTona and the Fntastic studio have hinted that The Day Before is a son of The Division of Ubisoft, with the latest gameplay sharing their inspirations were more than proven.

Through a new presentation, the studio showed gameplay of The Day Before, a kind of The Division with zombies, which will be released on June 22, 2022 for PC. It has also been confirmed that it will have PS5 and Xbox Series versions, but they arrive at an unannounced date.

The Day Before is described as an “online multiplayer survival game in a huge open world”, in which the survivors of a post-apocalyptic America will have to eliminate the infected. In addition, they will have to find food, weapons and even use cars to survive.

Surviving at all costs, entering places no one wants to enter, discovering a vast world and finding colonies of survivors are some of the highlighted mechanics.

Here’s the trailer for The Day Before, courtesy of IGN: