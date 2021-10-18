The Economist: The 1st energy shock of the green age – Economics

Next month, leaders from around the world will gather at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26), saying what they intend to do to zero global net carbon emissions by 2050. committing to their parts in this 30-year effort, the first major threat of green-age energy reveals itself before their eyes. Since May, the price of a basket of oil, coal and gas has increased 95%. Britain, host of the summit, has reactivated its coal-fired power plants, US gasoline prices have reached $3 a gallon, blackouts have hit China and India, and Vladimir Putin has just reminded Europe that its fuel supply depends on Russian goodwill.

Panic is a reminder that modern life needs abundant energy: without it, bills become too expensive, homes freeze, and businesses stagnant. The panic has also exposed deeper problems as the world shifts to a cleaner energy system, including inadequate investment in renewables and transitional fossil fuels, rising geopolitical risks and fragile safety buffers in energy markets. Without quick changes, there will be more energy crises and perhaps a revolt against climate policy.

The idea of ​​such a shortage seemed ludicrous in 2020, when global demand dropped 5%, the biggest reduction since World War II, causing cost cuts in the energy sector. But as the economy recovered, demand increased, even as inventories became dangerously low. Oil reserves are at just 94% of their usual level, European gas reserves are at 86% and Indian and Chinese coal reserves are below 50%.

The world may still escape a severe energy recession: small problems can be solved, and Russia and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may grudgingly increase oil and gas production. At the very least, however, the cost will be higher inflation and slower growth.

Three issues are cause for concern. First, energy investment is working at half what it takes to achieve the zero net ambition by 2050.

Renewable energy spending needs to increase. And the supply and demand for polluting fossil fuels must be reduced in tandem. Fossil fuels supply 83% of primary demand. The combination must shift from coal and oil to gas, which has less than half the emissions of coal. Legal threats, investor pressure and fear of regulations have led investment in fossil fuels to fall 40% since 2015.

Gas can cause problems. Many countries, particularly in Asia, need a fuel to use in transition. In addition to using pipelines, most import liquefied natural gas (LNG). Very few projects are coming on stream. According to Bernstein, a research firm, the global LNG deficit-to-demand gap could rise from the current 2% to 14% in 2030.

The second problem is geopolitics: rich democracies gave up fossil fuel production and supply shifted to less scrupulous, lower-cost autocracies, including the one run by Putin.

OPEC’s share of oil production plus Russia may increase from the current 46% to 50% or more by 2030. Russia is the source of 41% of the gas imported by Europe and its influence will grow when it opens the Nord Stream pipeline 2 and conquer markets in Asia.

The last problem is the flawed design of the energy markets. Deregulation since the 1990s has moved many countries from decrepit state-owned companies to private systems in which electricity and gas prices are set by markets, offered by competing suppliers that increase supply if prices skyrocket. But they are struggling to cope with the new reality of declining fossil fuel production, autocratic suppliers and a growing share of intermittent solar and wind power. Just as Lehman Brothers relied on overnight loans, some energy companies guarantee supplies to households and businesses that buy in an unreliable cash market.

The danger is that the quake will slow down the change. This week, Li Keqiang, China’s prime minister, said the energy transition must be “safe and well-paced,” a code for using coal longer. Public opinion in the West, including the United States, supports clean energy, but it could change as high prices emerge.

Governments need to respond by reshaping energy markets. Bigger safety buffers must absorb scarcity and deal with the intermittence of renewable energy. Energy suppliers should keep more reserves, just as banks stock up on capital. Governments can invite companies to bid for contracts backed by energy supply.

Most of the reserves will be gas, but at some point battery and hydrogen technologies may take over. More nuclear power plants, carbon dioxide capture and storage, or both, are vital to providing clean, reliable energy.

A more diversified supply could weaken the dominance of autocratic oil-rich countries like Russia. Today, that means stepping up the LNG business. Over time, this will require more global electricity trade. Today, only 4% of electricity in rich countries is traded internationally, compared with 24% for global gas and 46% for oil. Building underwater networks is part of the answer, and converting clean energy to hydrogen and transporting it on ships can also help.

All of this will require capital expenditures on energy to more than double to $4 trillion to $5 trillion a year. From an investor perspective, the policy is difficult to understand. Many countries have goals to zero net emissions, but no plans on how to achieve this and have not yet agreed with the public that bills and taxes need to increase. A mobile feast of renewable energy subsidies and regulatory and legal hurdles make investing in fossil fuel projects risky.

The ideal answer is a global carbon price that relentlessly reduces emissions, helps companies judge which projects would make money, and raises tax revenues to support energy transition losers. However, pricing schemes cover only one-fifth of all emissions. Leaders at COP-26 must go beyond promises and deal with the fine print of how the transition will work. Even more so if they gather under coal-fired lamps. TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA