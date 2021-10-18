The International 10: Team Spirit is champion of the TI10 and takes almost R$ 100 million

Team Spirit is the grand champion of The International 10, the biggest international DotA 2 championship. 18.2 million, equivalent to R$99.4 million in direct conversion.

The team’s campaign was marked by a drop to the Lower Bracket at the start of the championship, losing to iG two to one. In the repechage, Team Spirit won a large streak of teams to reach the final: Fnatic, OG, Virtus.Pro, iG and Team Secret.

The Brazilians in the competition did not manage to go very far. SG, classified in Latin America, was eliminated in the group stage and took US$100 thousand, equivalent to R$545,000 in current conversion.

The Quincy Crew, of Brazilian Lellis, went on to the playoffs and beat Team Aster by one to zero, but ended up being eliminated by OG by two to zero. With that, they took US$ 800 thousand, the equivalent of about US$ 4.6 million.

