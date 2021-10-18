The International 2021: Putin congratulates Spirit on title | sports

In a note published on the Kremlin’s official website, the nation’s chief congratulated Spirit, praising the fact that the team was the first in the country to win the title. Check out:

“Congratulations on a deserved victory at The International 2021, the Dota 2 world championship. For the first time in history, Team Spirit’s Russian team won this prestigious competition.

On the way to the final, you demonstrated remarkable qualities such as leadership and solidarity. In the decisive duel, which was a real test of skill and character, you managed to concentrate and stop the initiatives of strong opponents at the most crucial moment. They saw that our players are always goal-oriented and capable of achieving anything.

I wish you continued success and all the best”

Team Spirit consists of three Russian players – Yaroslav “Miposhka”, Alexander “TorontoTokyo” and Magomed “Collapse” – and two Ukrainian players – Illya “Yatoro” and Miroslaw “Mira”.

The team had qualified for The International 2021 by the Eastern European qualifier and went into the playoffs as 4th place in Group B, behind PSG.LGD, Team Secret and Vici Gaming. In the first knockout match, he fell to the repechage after losing to Invictus Gaming (2-1). Then, to win the title, he passed by Fnatic (2 to 0), by the two-time world champion OG (2 to 0), by Virtus.pro (2 to 1), by the rematch with Invictus (2 to 0), and by Team Secret (2 to 1) hours before the triumph over PSG.LGD.