The responsible senators of the CPI cannot be intimidated by what they saw – 10/18/2021

The reading of Covid’s CPI report, authored by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday, and the vote is scheduled for the 26th. of parliamentarians who did not let themselves be intimidated by pressure from the Planalto. There would also be disagreements over the number of crimes attributed to President Jair Bolsonaro and the opportunity to indict his sons Flávio, Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro — senator, federal deputy and councilor, respectively. There is no crisis in the final stretch of the commission, and an extra week for everyone to know the text in detail and be able to expose its possible restrictions will not do any harm. I note, however, that the commission cannot be afraid of what it has found out.

Here and there, there is some muttering about the possible excess committed by Renan in imputing 11 crimes to Bolsonaro. I heard from an interlocutor that the supposed exaggeration can affect the credibility of the text. Well, my dears, say what? I disagree with this assessment and I think that the rapporteur had the clarity and fearlessness to call things by their respective and proper names. It is a case, then, to remember, according to the information that was made public, what these crimes are and to link the person to his work.

According to the CPI rapporteur, President Jair Bolsonaro must be indicted for 11 crimes:

1 – epidemic resulting in death;

2 – infraction of preventive sanitary measure;

3 – quackery;

4 – incitement to crime;

5 – forgery of a private document;

6 – irregular use of public funds;

7 – malfeasance;

8 – genocide of indigenous peoples;

9 – crime against humanity;

10 – liability crime, for violation of social rights and incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of the position;

11 – murder for omission in the fight against the pandemic.

WE WILL SEE

The so-called “commissioned murder” is generating some debate. What is this? It is assumed, which seems to me absolutely correct, that Bolsonaro had an obligation to act to avoid a certain result.

The caput of Article 13 of the Penal Code provides:

“A cause is considered to be the action or omission without which the result would not have occurred.”

Did you get it? Omission can also be at the root of a crime. And Paragraph 2 of such article specifies:

“The omission is criminally relevant when the omitting person should and could act to avoid the result. The duty to act is incumbent upon who:

a) has an obligation of care, protection or surveillance by law;

b) otherwise assumed responsibility for preventing the outcome;

c) with its previous behavior, it created the risk of the occurrence of the result.

Bolsonaro should and could have taken action against Covid-19 and abstained. Not only did it fail to comply with the obligation of “care and vigilance” but, with this behavior, it created the risk of the result that is seen.

Does it make sense to accuse the president of having been silent while attributing to him actions that also contributed to the outcome? Of course yes! One thing does not exclude the other: That is to say: by not making timely decisions, in his sphere of action, to fight the disease — delays in purchasing vaccines, for example — he knew what could happen. And the humanitarian tragedy that struck Brazilians, the greatest in their history, also resulted from what was done.

EPIDEMIC WITH DEATH RESULT

The Brazilian Penal Code provides a penalty for the so-called “epidemic crime”. The following is read in Article 267:

Art. 267. To cause an epidemic, through the propagation of pathogenic germs:

Penalty – imprisonment, from ten to fifteen years.

§ 1 If the fact results in death, the penalty is applied in double.

§ 2 In the case of guilt, the penalty is imprisonment, from one to two years, or, if death results, from two to four years.

Bolsonaro knew that the virus was circulating in the country. He was fully informed of the breakdown the pathogen had led to the health care system. Even so, it not only encouraged but caused agglomerations, encouraging the population to dispense with the use of masks.

Could it be that only someone who breaks a capsule containing viruses or bacteria in order to deliberately infect people competes to “propagate pathogenic germs”?

Note how this action is linked to murder by omission (he gave up the obligation of care and surveillance), but in this case, there is a deliberate action. Did he want to kill? Acted to kill? He knew the risk of the outcome.

I will still deal with the other charges. There are those who understand, for example, that the “crime against humanity” would not be characterized. It is, in my view, one of the most obvious. The Rome Statute exists, and Brazil is a signatory to it. It remains for another article.