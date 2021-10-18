The Rock Reveals How Black Adam Can Beat Superman

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, went to Twitter to explain how his character, Black Adam, can beat Superman.

“Hey The Rock, looks like Superman might be the only one able to stop Black Adam. Sounds great,” tweeted critic and journalist Fico Cangiano.

“I am, thank you, my friend. Remember: Superman’s biggest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. Both fly at the speed of light. Both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who it is,” wrote The Rock.

More about Black Adam

In addition to finally allowing Dwayne Johnson to shine in the superhero realm after more than a decade of being tied to the project in some form or style, the upcoming Black Adam film will also shine a spotlight on America’s Justice Society, the DC Comics’ oldest superhero team.

Among the members of the DCEU team is the Wind Manipulator Cyclone, who will be played by Netflix actress Quintessa Swindell de Gatunas.

Furthermore, it has been announced that Noah Centineo, also an actor on Netflix – from For All the Boys I’ve Loved, will be Smaga-Atomo.

Next, actor Aldis Hodge from The Invisible Man was cast as Black Hawk and Sarah Shahi, from Sex/Life, as Adrianna, leader of a resistance movement.

The cast is closed with Pierce Brosnan as the mighty Lord Fate.

No details of Black Adam’s plot have been revealed yet, but it looks like Dwayne Jonson’s character will fight the Justice Society of America in the present day, and we’ll also go back to ancient times to discover how the man formerly known as Teth- Adam gained his powers (which was indicated in Shazam!).

Behind the camera, Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra is directing, with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani having written the final draft of the script.

Adão Negro is scheduled to debut on July 29, 2022.