The Trilogy has GTA V-like gameplay and HD textures • Eurogamer.pt

More details were discovered on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection that includes the three games in the series released in the PS2 era and which will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III.

The details were discovered by user alloc8or from the Rockstar Games forums. This is the same user who last week discovered the achievements / trophies in this collection.

Digging through the Rockstar Games support pages, he found a description of the remastered trilogy that advances gameplay and controls similar to Grand Theft Auto V and HD textures. Here is the full description:

“Three iconic cities, three epic historics. Play the classics that defined a genre with the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, updated for a new generation, now with general enhancements like new lighting and ambient fine-tuning, high-resolution textures, improved horizon distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and sights, and much more, bringing this beloved world to life with new layers of detail.”

Grand Theft Auto III was released on October 22, 2001. Fans believe Rockstar Games will reveal more details of the remastered trilogy by the end of the week. It remains to wait.