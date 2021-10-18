There is a deadline to withdraw the INSS benefit; know what it is

After the INSS (National Social Security Institute) benefit is deposited in the insured’s account, the period for withdrawing the benefit amount is up to 60 days. If the withdrawal is not made, the consignee institution that made the payment may return the amount to the INSS.

But and in cases where the deposit appears as “not deferred”, is there a difference in the term? So, in this situation, there is no well-defined average period for the withdrawal time.

The time that the insured will need to wait depends on the nature of the problem that generated the non-deferment of payment and how long the institute will take to analyze the case.

Unavailable value messages

According to the payment schedule, policyholders who receive any Social Security benefit have the amount credited to their accounts up to the fifth business day of each month. However, it can happen that the beneficiary is not able to make the withdrawal, because a message is triggered saying that the amount is not available.

The first question is to want to know why this happened and, in general, the main reason for this message to appear is related to the failure of the financial system. But errors can also occur due to non-emission of payment or delays in processing INSS benefits.

How to solve this problem?

The Meu INSS app (available for Android and iOS devices) offers a practical and affordable option for both receiving benefit amounts and requesting payment of support. Another option would be the online portal.

To apply for the application, follow these steps:

Access the application, with login and password; Click on “Schedule/Requests”; Once that is done, select the “New Application” option; In the search field, type “not received”; Afterwards, you will be offered the option “Request Payment of Benefit Not Received”.

In this last option, the insured will be asked to update or confirm personal data. This step is also very important, so checking each piece of data correctly is essential.

After completing all these steps, the system will inform the beneficiary of the need to attend a face-to-face service point to confirm any data. Once this is done, the insured must track progress of your INSS benefit request through the application or website.