‘They’ve come to steal, bunch of thief’

Edenilson was sent off in Internacional’s defeat by Palmeiras this Sunday. After the match, the referee detailed the reason for the red card. The Brazilian national team player would have uttered the following words: “They came to steal, bunch of thief”.

O International lost to the palm trees by 1 to 0 this sunday, out of the house, by the brazilian. What hindered Diego Aguirre’s team was Edenilson’s expulsion for complaint. After the match, referee Braulio da Silva Machado explained in summary the reason of the red card.

“Protested in a rude and offensive manner, uttering the following words: ‘You came here to rob us, bunch of thief’. I further inform that after the expulsion, he approached me and repeatedly uttered the following words: ‘Thief of the c…’. He then left the field of play without offering resistance”, wrote the referee FIFA of the federation of Santa Catarina.

Inter lost again after three rounds unbeaten. The team from Rio Grande do Sul came from two straight victories and a draw. The last defeat had been for the leader Atlético-MG, in round 23.

O Aguirre’s team got 39 points and remains 7th in the table, but saw the distance to the G-4 rise to four points. It can go to five, in case the Red Bull Bragantino about Ceará, later this Sunday.

