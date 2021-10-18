Tiago exposes his past with Valentina and leaves people shocked by resurrecting memories

James Piquilo already had an involvement with Valentina Francavilla approximately 15 years ago and this became the subject again in The Farm 2021. The singer revealed why the affair ended and betrayed a controversial attitude of Ratinho’s former stage assistant.

Right away, Valentina confessed that she always enjoyed dating musicians, before having children: “I always hooked up with hardcore singers. One band knew the other. I got burned because every hour I was a singer”.

Tiago deduced that the girl made him jealous: “About CPM 22, I remember you told me (…) I was so pissed about it. She wasn’t content to keep it to herself and made me jealous with the CPM guy”.

The famous was embarrassed by the good memory of the ex and wanted to know more than he remembered: “How did I do it? Account? It’s just that my memory started to fade after being a mother”.

The countryman delivered another curiosity of his now friend: “She likes MMA fighter. You made him jealous of him too. She talked about the guys to me”. Aline Mineiro questioned the confined: “Why did you do that?”. Tânia Mara’s boyfriend mocked: “Crazy, right?”.

Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, stated that the thing between them was not that serious and confessed that a very controversial attitude upset him: “We knew each other, but we weren’t faithful to anything. We talked for a long time (…) Then, she once played a very annoying joke on me. Do you remember? Very unpleasant and we walked away because of it”.

Valentina Francavilla wanted to know what this game was, but the artist refused to reveal it: “I won’t talk. You had your impulsive and jealous behavior. You played a joke on my partner”. The pink-haired girl questioned if it had anything to do with Hugo, the countryman’s musical partner, but still had no answers.

