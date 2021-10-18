Tiago Piquillo wins Fire Trial and sends rivals to Baia· TV News

Tiago Piquilo won the Fire Trial of A Fazenda 2021 and will influence the direction of the next farm formation in the reality show. This Sunday (17), the pawn overcame MC Gui, Erasmo Viana, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla in the dispute and returned to headquarters with the lamp of power. The defeated will sleep in the Bay for the next few days.

This week, TikTok app users decided that the owner of the red flame power will have to undo the vote of five pawns . The power of the yellow flame remains under wraps and will only be revealed to the public during the formation of the garden this Tuesday (19).

Piquilo will have access to both powers, choose which one he wants to stay with and also the recipient of the remaining flame. According to the strategy used, the owner of the lamp will cause a turnaround in this week’s hotspot.

Because of the defeat in the competition, Piquillo’s rivals became residents of Baia. They are at risk of being part of this week’s farm formation in the reality series of Record.

In the sights of Dayane Mello, farmer of the week, names such as Arcrebiano Araújo, Bil, and Gui Araujo are included.

Check out some excerpts from the test:

