Tiago Piquilo wins Fire Trial; know what will be power

James Piquilo won the Fireproof of this week in The Farm 2021. The dynamic was recorded at the Proving Ground, this Sunday afternoon (17), and should be shown this Monday night (18). Also participated in the activity MC Gui, Solange Gomes, Erasmo Viana and Valentina Francavilla.

Participants were defined by drawing lots: yellow balls participated in the dispute; red balls were eliminated. Erasmo, Tiago, Valentina and Dynho took yellow balls – the latter, having participated in the competition the week before, chose MC Gui for his place. The fifth pawn was defined by consensus of the group, which voted for Solange.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like being chosen and cried, claiming “cowardice”. “They did mean to me, I’m sure! I can’t take the test, I’m afraid”, roared.

Just before the recording, the presenter Adriane Galisteu announced the result of the poll to define the red power: the owner of the power must annul the vote of five pawns. James can take this power or pass it on to another pawn, if he wants to take the yellow power (which was not revealed).

Who is under threat this week? – In the Formation of Roça next Tuesday (19), the farmer Dayane Mello can nominate a pawn for the hot seat. She has hinted in recent days that she can choose Bil Araújo.

The house can target the votes in Rich Melquiades, since the pawn was involved in a series of conflicts. Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes, however, also gather the dislike of a good part of the house. The most voted will be able to pull someone from the stall and then there will be the Resta 1 dynamic.