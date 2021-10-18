Tiago reveals reason for the end of the romance with Valentina

This spiel between James Piquilo and Valentina Francavilla it could well end up in a revival… The former couple has been discussing the relationship a lot – out of time, to be honest – and the two pawns are bringing to light the involvement they had in the past. If even they don’t understand the reason, what are we for it? The fact is that they decided to talk about the end of the romance, in the middle of the night.

The country singer revealed that the romance with the former stage assistant of the “Programa do Mouse” did not go forward because she tried to cause jealousy when talking about previous relationships.

“I’m good to you,” he said. Tiago.

“You’re nice, but it’s a distance, right? Angry Tiago is annoying to c******”, he retorted valentine.

The pawn confided to the ex that he liked to bond with musicians before becoming a mother: “I always stuck with hardcore singers. One band knew the other. I got burned because every hour I was a singer,” she said.

“Cool. About CPM 22, I remember you told me,” he said Tiago.

“Do you remember? What a memory!”, was surprised valentine.

James addressed the Aline Mineiro, who was close to them: “She made me jealous with the guy from CPM 22”, said the singer.

“Do you swear?” asked the ex-panicat.

“James has a memory,” he said. valentine, not funny.

See +: Tiago Piquilo caused by revealing that he had surgery to enlarge his penis

The pawn then amended by saying that the ex liked to go out and comment on his achievements: “I was so pissed off about it. She wasn’t content to keep it for herself and made me jealous of the CPM guy”, he vented James Piquilo.

valentine wanted to know more: “How did I do it? Account? It’s just that my memory started to fade after being a mother”.

“She likes MMA fighters”, explained the pawn.

“Are you kidding me that you remember Tiago?”

“Yes. You made him jealous of him too. She talked about the guys to me”, confided the musician.

“In what context did I speak?” asked the ex-SBT.

“To make you jealous. You talked to make you jealous,” he explained Tiago.

Aline miner put fuel on the fire: “What were you doing that for?”.

“Crazy, right?” Tiago.

FIVE MONTHS OF RELATIONSHIP AND VALENTINA DID NOT REMEMBER…

James Piquilo he detailed that they had a relationship over the course of five months: “We knew each other, but we weren’t faithful to anything. We talked for a long time. Five months. And in the meantime, we saw each other a few times. Then, she once played a very annoying joke on me. Do you remember?” he asked Tiago.

“Did not answer valentine.

The pawn also said that he could not put up with a mockery that Valentina made with her musical partner, the singer Hugo. The country duo Hugo and Tiago was formed in 2004, in the extinct program “Fama”, shown on Globo.

“Very boring. Very unpleasant and we walked away because of it. You had your impulsive and jealous behavior. You played a joke on my partner. You played a joke, but I won’t talk, Valentina,” he said seriously.

See +: Solange Gomes and Valentina talk about Tiago’s penis and reveal a secret

“I want you to talk. Is my life! Did I speak ill of him? Jealousy joke?” asked the girl.

“It’s my partner and me. I won’t talk. You played a boring joke and I didn’t like it. You played with something boring. Only she was angry. You were angry. We were in a place. Do you remember? I won’t talk, old man. You’re crazy”, concluded the singer.

Aline, who just watched everything, was open-mouthed: “Friend, what a wonderful memory. I swear to you that I don’t remember a person for three months’, he said.

“He is very jealous of going crazy. You can see how he remembers these things”, concluded the ex-Programa do Ratinho.

TIAGO REMEMBERS SEX WITH VALENTINA AND BRINGS PEOA DOWN

James Piquilo decided to put a stop to the affections of Valentina Francavilla to him. The friendship between the two, who have been romantically involved outside the program for a while, would have been very “loving” in the singer’s conception, who spoke with the girl.

“Friends are people who always talk, are together and see each other. People who have a boundary between them. Friend doesn’t have sex with a friend”, said the singer.

“But who did it?” the presenter wanted to know, not quite understanding. “You and I did,” explained the musician. “15 years ago? And? We didn’t even talk to each other”, countered the Italian, disagreeing.

See+: Valentina gets angry and loses patience with pawns

Tiago, then, returned to refute the way the peoa treats him, also citing the fact of being called “brother” by her.

“We’re past this friendship phase, you don’t have to say you’re my sister, we’re not brothers,” said the artist. “But I care for you like that,” she argued.

“Try to understand this, what we have is affection above friendship”, declared Piquilo. “So I can’t hug you? Because if I hug you, I’ll call it something different”, she joked, putting the “something different” in quotation marks, making a sign with her hands.

At the end, Tiago brought the relationship with Tania MarThe. The two are lovers and have been together for about eight months. They had a little breakup, but they soon came back.

“We always hugged each other, we always played in here. What happens is I have a person and you can have a person. People will not think with their head”, explained the singer. “I understand, but it hurts me”, replied Valentina, still unconvinced.

See +: Record censorship Valentina’s talk about condoms and motels

MAIN NEWS

Andressa Urach and her husband return to church and are baptized again

Actress seeks divorce from Sean Penn

The Farm 13: Record Censors Rico’s Conversation on Homophobia

Thalía takes a mammogram and encourages fans

The Rock lives the anti-hero Black Adam, check out the trailer!