Ticket Sales for Santos FC x America/MG – Santos Futebol Clube

Santos FC informs that the sale of tickets for Santos FC x América/MG will start on Monday, October 18th. The match, for the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro, will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 17:00.

The Club follows the determinations of the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums, in which the capacity is currently limited to 50%, with compliance with all sanitary and of prevention against Covid-19.

Aiming to reciprocate and thank the partner’s support during the pandemic, Santos FC will maintain the lowest price in the championship in the entire stadium, of R$ 40.00.

How to buy the ticket

– Ticket sales will be online only

– The partner buys through the www.sociorei.com

– Not a member of www.footballcard.com

– There will be no ticket sales at the box office or external stations

– There will be no sale to visiting fans according to CBF protocol

– There is no gratuity for children, elderly or people with disabilities (PCD).

Ticket sales will start on Monday (18), at 12 noon, for Black members and owners of captive chairs, special chairs and cabin owners with entrance through gate 23, according to priority purchase for the different categories of members.

Check schedule

Chair owners, cabins and Black partners: 10/18 (Monday), at 12 noon

Gold: 10/19 (Thursday), at 12 noon

Silver: 10/20 (Wednesday) at 12 noon

Non-members: 10/21 (Thursday), at 12 noon

– Black members will not pay to enter the game, but will need to make their reservations through the website www.sociorei.com

– Silver, Gold and Black plan members will not be able to purchase tickets for guests due to limited stadium capacity for this match.

– Owners of captive chairs, special chairs and cabin owners (gate 23) must also purchase in advance, however payment will be made later, monthly. It is important to emphasize that, due to the sanitary and prevention regulations of Covid-19, the owners of captives will not necessarily sit in their chairs, due to the distance required to guarantee the maximum presence of 50% of the sector.

– Owners of captive chairs can buy tickets in other sectors of the stadium. If you have any questions, please contact the Club’s Social Secretariat in advance, preferably through the Sócio Rei’s whatsapp (13) 3257-4001 or by phone (13) 3257-4000 or by e-mail [email protected] br

– Sales in the captive/special chairs sector will only be available to chair owners.

– Club Directors must buy tickets, in accordance with their social plan, as stated in the Minutes of the Management Committee of March 1, 2021, which revoked the free benefit. The recommendation was approved by the Deliberative Council at a meeting on February 8, 2021. We emphasize that access will be with your social card and not with the Council’s portfolio.

proof of vaccination

– To enter the Urbano Caldeira stadium, it will be necessary to present proof of complete vaccination, with two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfeizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen. Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and present a test valid for 48 hours, for PCR type, or 24 hours for antigen tests.

– The use of a mask throughout the match is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium, in addition to respecting the distance between seats.

– Proof of vaccination must be physically presented, either original or digitally, via ConectSus or Poupatempo apps, in tents near Vila Belmiro, as well as the negative PCR or antigen test.

– Children under 12 must present original document with photo and printed Covid-19 test (negative PCR test, performed within 48 hours prior to the game, or negative antigen test, performed within 24 hours prior to the match)

– Entry to the stadium will not be allowed in the event of non-presentation of these receipts. If you do not present the documentation or do not comply with the established requirements, the amount paid for the ticket will not be refunded.

Checkpoints and wristband placement

All fans who bought tickets will have to go through the checkpoints near Vila Belmiro. Accreditation bracelets that cannot be transferred to other people will be placed at these locations.

It will be necessary to present a membership card or a printed ticket, an original document with a photo and physical proof of vaccination, or an original card or digitally, via ConectSus or Poupatempo apps.

Access to the stadium will only be allowed to fans who have a valid ticket for the game, in addition to an accreditation bracelet.

Gate opening time

The opening hours of the gates will be at 2:30 pm. Santos FC asks for the collaboration so that the fans arrive at the stadium early, to avoid the formation of lines.

Social Secretary

On the day of the game, the Social Secretariat will have services provided exclusively at two points in the stadium, on Rua Princesa Isabel and Rua Dom Pedro. The opening will be at 10 am.

Covid-18 Test Partnership

Santos FC has a partnership with the Cellular Mater laboratory, to carry out a Qualitative Antigen test, in the amount of R$ 80.00, which can be done in the following units:

– Bernardino Unit at Av. Bernardino de Campos, nº 50/52 – Santos. Service from Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday from 7am to 4pm

– Miramar Unit at Shopping Miramar – L1 Floor – Store 39 – Santos. Service from Sunday to Sunday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

More information through the call center on the phone (13) 4042-3662. The Cellulla Mater will be open on Saturday (23/10).

Ticket Prices

Captive and Special Chairs (P13/14/15/16 and 25)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Social Chairs (P1/2 and 17)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Tiradentes and José de Alencar bleachers (P 7/8 and 24)

Integer: BRL 40.00

Half and Silver: R$ 20.00

Gold: BRL 10.00

Black: BRL 0.00

Payment methods

Credit card, debit card and PIX

Online purchase procedure for members

1 – Access the website: www.sociorei.com

2 – Log in

3 – Choose your ticket in the system and make the payment (in the case of the Black Partner, with a 100% discount, just choose the ticket and finish the process until the order is confirmed)

4 – The member will enter the stadium using their membership card. If the member has not yet received it, his/her entry will be via e-ticket. Attention: there will be no exchange for physical ticket.

5 – Santos FC will provide buses from São Paulo to Santos via the redemption of the Sócio Rei Program points.

6 – Partner has discount for testing at Drogasil and Drogaraia, in the State of São Paulo. 26% PCR test and 45.5% antigen test. Just inform, at the drugstore, the CPF registered in the Sócio Rei program.

Online purchase procedure for nno partners

1 – Access the website: www.footballcard.com

2 – Choose your entry into the system and make the payment

3 – Access to the stadium will be by e-ticket. Visa Credit, Visa Electron (Debit), Mastercard, Maestro (Debit), ELO Credit and Diners Credit cards will be accepted. Attention: there will be no exchange for physical ticket.

Service to members and non-members

Assistance to members is provided by the Club’s Social Secretariat by telephone (13) 3257-4000 or by e-mail [email protected] Non-members can contact FutebolCard’s SAT by e-mail [email protected] or via online chat at www.futebolcard.com

half price

The purchase and access of half price will only be allowed in the presence of the holder of the benefit, with the original document that proves his/her right. Correctly enter the half-entry payee data. After completion of the purchase, ownership cannot be changed. Decree Law No. 8,537 of October 5, 2015 regulates the sale of half tickets (Law No. 12.933/2013) and the Youth Statute (Law No. 12.852/2013) guarantee that 40% of the tickets for a match are destined for the sale of half entry.

students

Federal Law 12,852 (Statute of Youth) and 12,933/2013: Students from public or private institutions in early childhood education, elementary, secondary, higher, post-graduate, supplementary, pre-university and vocational technicians have the benefit of half-price. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the National Student Identification Card (CIE), within the validity period for the academic year, and the original Identity Card (RG) or certified copy.

Young people aged 15 to 29 from low-income families

Federal Law 12933/2013: They have the half-price benefit for young people aged 15 to 29 registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CADÚNICO), whose monthly income is up to 02 (two) minimum wages. For purchase, pick-up and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the CADÚNICO Card (Bolsa Família) and the original Identity Card (RG) or a certified copy.

PCD (People with Physical Disabilities)

Federal Law 12,933/2013: Persons with physical disabilities and their companions have the half-price benefit, when necessary. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the PCD document or medical report and the original Identity Card (RG) or certified copy.

Adults aged 60 years and over

Federal Law 10741/2003: They have the benefit of half price. For purchase, pick-up and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the original Identity Card (RG) or a certified copy.

Teacher, director, pedagogical coordinator, supervisor and head of the school support staff of the state and municipal public education system

State Law 10.858/2001 – Municipal Law 14. 729/2012 – State Law 15.298/2014: They have the benefit of half price. For purchase, withdrawal and access to the stadium, it is mandatory to present the payslip for the current month or the Functional Card issued by the State Department of Education and original identity document (RG) or a certified copy.

Peixinhos da Vila Program

The Peixinhos da Vila Program will not be valid for this game.

Year 2020 Ticket Reversal

The fans who bought tickets for the matches Santos FC x Olímpia, for Conmebol Libertadores 2020, and for Santos FC x Santo André, for the Campeonato Paulista 2020, will have their money refunded. By determination of the authorities, the two games were without public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reversal will be made according to the rules of each credit or debit card company. In case of doubts, contact FutebolCard’s SAT by e-mail [email protected] or via online chat on the website www.footballcard.com Santos FC thanks all the fans for their understanding and hopes to welcome them to their home soon: Vila Belmiro.

Ombudsman

Phone: (13) 3257-4122 and www.santosfc.com.br/ouvidoria