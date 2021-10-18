Tierry says driver caught in risky maneuvers was fired; video

The driver of a bus driving the team of singer Tierry from Bahia was fired after the vehicle, plotted by the artist, was caught in risky maneuvers on a highway in Pará. The images began to circulate on Friday (15) and show a dangerous attempt to overtake a truck on a busy double lane. According to the singer, the team is on tour and headed to Itaituba, southwest of Pará.

The act was taken by another driver, who was right behind. In the video, the bus and truck are at high speed and neither driver adopts proper postures, putting other drivers at risk.

After the image went viral and caused concern among fans, Tierry positioned himself in a post on social media. “I’m scared of such imprudence, but I thank God for the deliverance that was given to all of us, for me, who is often there, going from one city to another (when there is no air transport) and my team, my friends and companions on the road, fathers of families,” lamented the artist, confirming that when he learned of the fact, he asked the employee to be dismissed from the company that provides services to the team. Watch below.