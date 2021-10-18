Tifanny minimizes and says that Tandara “wrong with words”

Tifanny downplayed the latest statements given by Tandara, in which the Brazilian team’s opponent reaffirmed her opinion against the participation of transsexual athletes in women’s volleyball. The player commented on the matter after the victory of the Osasco over the Barueri last Friday night. He said that Tandara was wrong, but he highlighted the effort of the Brazilian team’s opponent to get Tifanny signed by Osasco.

“Tandara called me later again and I said to her: ‘Friend, relax.’ she was wrong in the words, but people took only that part. They didn’t take the part she did everything to get me hired, they didn’t take the part she called me,” said Tifanny, after Osasco’s victory in the first game of the final of the São Paulo Championship.







Tiffany, opposite of Osasco, is the first and only trans female professional volleyball athlete in Brazil. Photo: Reproduction / Twitter / Estadão

Tandara has been suspended since the last Olympic Games for the use of the substance ostarin, which is banned as it is considered anabolic. If he manages to prove his innocence, he will be able to play for the first time alongside Tifanny for the Osasco team, a meeting for which Tifanny was anxious, after also highlighting the respect Tandara has for her.

“It’s just like that aunt who doesn’t accept your marriage, but who respects you at home. And I want this person who respects on my side. If she were so against it, I don’t think she would accept me on her team. Tand, I’m rooting for it for you, I hope you come back soon and we’ll win this Superliga together, starting with the Campeonato Paulista”, added Tifanny.

Three years ago, Tandara had taken a stand against the role of trans women in volleyball with cisgender women (a person who identifies with the gender they were born with). During the Olympics, the national team player participated in the podcast “Oz Pod” and reaffirmed her opinion, saying that she does not think it is fair and that the situation takes away the space of young people who are growing in the sport.

In the interview, Tandara also stated that he respects Tifanny and that he can’t wait to play together. She said that she participated in the transfer of Tifanny to Osasco, a request made by coach Luizomar de Moura. At the time of the negotiation, Tandara called Tifanny and made an invitation, which came true. So far, the two have only met in games for opposing teams.

Tifanny will return to the courts next Tuesday, for the second game of the decision of the Campeonato Paulista, in Barueri.