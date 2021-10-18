TJAM maintains decision to reschedule physical fitness test for candidate in police examination

Manaus/AM – The Assembly Chambers of the Court of Justice of Amazonas dismissed the appeal of the State of Amazonas and maintained the sentence handed down by the 2nd Court of the State Public Treasury of the District of Manaus regarding the rescheduling of the physical test of a candidate enrolled in a public examination to enroll in the Training Course for Officers of the Military Police of Amazonas.

The decision was by majority, according to the leading vote of judge José Hamilton Saraiva dos Santos, in case No. 0635855-15.2014.8.04.0001, in the session last Wednesday (10/13), based on the fait accompli theory .

According to the process, the candidate obtained a preliminary injunction in December 2014 to reschedule the running test after suffering a sprain in her right ankle as a result of activities performed in the corporation, with a medical certificate approved by her. Subsequently, in January 2016, the judgment confirmed the injunction guaranteeing the petitioner the required security.

In October 2017, an ordinance was published considering the candidate eligible for the health inspection and summoning her to the physical fitness test, carried out in December 2017, in which she was also considered suitable, according to the ordinance of March 2018.

According to the rapporteur, the situation of the plaintiff, initially precarious, after obtaining an injunction to proceed with the selection process, if approved in the physical race test, was solid after so many years in the corporation, with the support of the Judiciary, with a decision already carried over in judged, so that it is not reasonable to exclude her from the position she has been exercising in an exemplary manner for more than seven years.

The judge also stated that the notice was silent on the possibility of a new physical test for health reasons, thus the legal action of the Judiciary to fill the identified legal gap was legitimate.

He considered that removing the appeal from the police career would be more harmful than keeping the situation materialized over time, noting that the principles of legal certainty and reasonableness should prevail over strict legality in this case, then applying the fait accompli theory , exceptionally.

The magistrate analyzed court decisions in similar cases in which the aforementioned theory is applied and noted the peculiarities of the case. “It is noteworthy that the Appellee was already included in the active service of the Military Police of the State of Amazonas, as STATE MILITARY, since March 17, 2014, as an Official Student of the Military Police of the State of Amazonas, by virtue of Decree April 8, 2014, published in the Official State Gazette on the same date (page 60), in compliance with the court decision issued in Ordinary Action No. 0628730-30.2013.8.04.0001, which is already covered by the mantle of thing judged. Currently, after promotions in the military career, the Appellee occupies the position of 1st Lieutenant QOPM”, said the rapporteur.

He noted that the fait accompli theory consists of validating a factual illegal situation, which has lasted over time, valuing dignity, good faith and legal certainty. “In this context, the fait accompli theory is applied in view of the existence of a factual situation that is consolidated and with such stability that it makes its alteration inadvisable and impracticable”.