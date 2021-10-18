Tony Bennett sets new world record, his fifth in Guinness

One thing is certain: Tony Bennett knows how to stay on the charts. The Grammy-winning singer has just set a Guinness World record for being the oldest person to release a new album.

“Love for Sale,” a collaboration with Lady Gaga, was released on Oct. 1, and at the time, Bennett was 95 years and 60 days old, according to Guinness.

Gaga, 35, said that despite the 60-year age difference, she finds inspiration acting alongside the senior crooner.

“I see a boy every time I sing with him, and that makes the singing experience so liberating. To have two souls singing together and, at the same time, I also learn with all their wisdom. The wisdom of all her years,” Gaga said in a video released by Interscope Records announcing the album.

The new album, which celebrates Cole Porter’s music, is not their first album together. In 2011, Bennett and Gaga recorded the song “The Lady is a Tramp” and three years later they released a collaborative album titled “Cheek to Cheek”.

Of course, this is not the first record he has set in his 70-year career. In fact, Guinness says Bennett has four others:

The oldest person to reach #1 on the US hit chart with the album “Cheek to Cheek”.

Longest time among the top 20 UK albums: 39 years.

Oldest person to break into the UK top 20 with “Duets: An American Classic” when he was 80 years old.

Longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.

In fact, to name another song recorded by Bennett, the singer is living “The Good Life”. (“A good life”, in free translation).

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)