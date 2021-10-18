Tourism takes off: With vaccinations, occupation reacts in hotels and companies start hiring again

RIO — After some punctual escapes during the pandemic, 31-year-old food scientist Rafael Berica from São Paulo embarked on a sabbatical period traveling through Brazil two months ago. With the immunization up to date, he traveled through the Midwest, arrived in Pará, in the North Region, and, from there, traveled a good part of the northeastern coast, from Maranhão to Pernambuco.

In November: Ministry of Tourism announces return of cruises in Brazil

On the way, he found beaches, hotels and tours full of tourists, even in expensive destinations. A very different scenario from the one faced by tourism since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country. Now, the sector reacts and goes back to hiring.

— The Jalapão (in Tocantins) was crowded. In Jericoacoara (in Ceará), I was scared, it felt like New Year. There were about 60 people to take a picture in the sloth tree, a tourist spot – says the traveler. “People have been cloistered for so long that they want to make the most of it.

Rafael Berica witnesses the return of tourism on his trip through the Northeast two months ago Photo: Personal archive

Berica’s report confirms the recovery of occupancy in hotels, which works as a kind of thermometer for the resumption of the country’s tourism industry with the advance of vaccination. Brazilians returned to travel and favor national destinations and those linked to outdoor activities. The hotel sector is already projecting a year-end with many guests and higher rates.

Airline tickets: Miss Disney or NY? Demand for tickets to the USA soars after the announcement of the opening of the country to vaccinated people

With a low basis of comparison, the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) projects a 19.8% increase in the volume of tourism revenue in 2021, in what should be the highest growth rate in the sector in 11 years old.

A survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Brazil, revealed by the Capital column, from GLOBO, showed that 70% of the ears intend to travel as soon as possible. In the same survey conducted nearly a year ago, 76% said they would stay away from roads and airports.

With the vaccine effect, many people will travel this end of the year for leisure or reunions. Of these, 51% will stay in hotels and inns, and 27% will visit friends and family.

Adriana Lins and her daughter, Marina, made their first trip last month to Salvador, after being confined in the pandemic. Photo: Fabio Rossi

holiday demand

Hotels got a taste of this pent-up demand on last week’s long holiday. The average occupancy rate, which fluctuated between 30% and 50% in the pandemic, reached 70% in some cities, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Traditional New Year’s Eve destinations, such as Rio, expect maximum capacity between December and January.

Portugal Giro:More than 100,000 Brazilians have entered Portugal since the reopening to tourism

Accountant Lucas Tafuri, 33, and his wife, businesswoman Alexka Delate, 26, restricted travel in the pandemic to professional commitments. Only now, having been vaccinated, they feel safer to leave their home in São Paulo. They have already gone to João Pessoa and, last week, to Rio, where they have relatives.

– I could see the family and also walk. Rio is a city where you can do many things outdoors – says Alexka, who is researching where to spend New Year’s Eve.

In view of the high demand, the hotel where they stayed, the Pestana Rio Atlântica, on the edge of Copacabana, anticipated sales of packages for the end of the year and has already closed 65% of reservations. The network’s occupation in Brazil in the pandemic was 35%, but, on the last holiday, it reached 55% at the units in Curitiba and São Paulo and 100% in Rio.

Released: ‘Brazilians want to travel,’ says TAP’s general director after seeing the search for tickets to Portugal triple

Gustavo Jarussi, Grupo Pestana’s director of operations for Brazil and Argentina, says that the recovery in the capital of São Paulo has been slower because corporate tourism has not taken off yet.

The return of tourists also favors small inns, such as Ouro de Minas, in the Delta do Parnaíba region, in Piauí. The owner, Mariana Fonseca, says that, with the money that has returned in recent months, she managed to complete works such as the remodeling of the games room for the end of the year.

In Búzios, the owners of the Insólito Boutique Hotel & SPA glimpsed that, after the storm, people would look for a calm place with a lot of nature. They opened the Jubarte Conceito Hotel at the beginning of the year and hired staff.

Did you see this? Search for tickets to Buenos Aires soars 90% in Brazil after the announcement of the reopening of the Argentine border

“It was a wise decision. We have had satisfactory occupation since the opening – says the manager Eduardo Carvalheda.

jobs start to come back

The revival of tourism led companies in the sector to hire in a hurry to replenish their staff. Employees who were laid off last year were called, and there are also more temporary hires.

At the Hotel Nacional, in São Conrado, Rio de Janeiro, which resigned when the average occupancy dropped to 30%, began to rebuild teams now, when 70% of the rooms were occupied on weekends and holidays. The expectation is to have the staff of receptionists, attendants, waiters and maids equivalent to that of 2019 until December.

Podcasts

To the point 100 million people vaccinated in Brazil. What does that mean?



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Tarcísio de Freitas: Entrepreneurs inflated truck drivers on September 7th



CBN Panorama Last CPI call; Bolsonaro talks about reducing electricity bills; Argentina freezes prices





Also in Rio, the Grand Hyatt, in Barra, intends to hire 30 professionals by December, including waiters, chambermaids and cooks. At Fairmont Copacabana, employees who had suspended contracts returned and, for the high season, a selection was opened for operational areas, says the Director of Marketing and Sales, Michael Nagy:

— We can’t specify how many vacancies yet. We are following the market movement based on security protocols.

The return of tourism is also reflected in other segments. The release of the cruise season in Brazil between November and April should generate around 35,000 direct and indirect vacancies, says CLIA Brasil, an association in the sector.

Flight resumption: ‘Brazil will be the first route that we will fully restore to what it was in 2019’, says Vice President of Air Canada

According to Paulo Solmucci, president of the Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), after so many layoffs, 37% of associates must hire by the end of the year, recovering about half of the 1.3 million vacancies lost in the pandemic. On the other hand, there is a lack of manpower prepared for positions such as chef, cook and manager.

— In tourist regions, it is stronger. We imagine that at the end of the year tourism will explode, and not just the beach, as there will be many people visiting the family – says Solmucci.

stagflation: Understand the impact of the phenomenon on the pocket and economy

High tickets

The president of the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry (ABIH), Manoel Linhares, considers that the recovery is gradual in the country and, if the pandemic does not worsen, the sector will only fully recover in two or three years.

In addition to the health risks that still exist, high airline tickets are an obstacle. In 12 months, tickets rose 56.81% in the IBGE’s IPCA.

— In some places with natural attractions, such as Pipa (in Rio Grande do Norte), tariffs are already increasing and recovering the margin in relation to the pre-pandemic. Summer projections are high, but airfare is high and people are holding back, worried about inflation. It still won’t be the same as 2019 — says the president of the Brazilian Federation of Accommodation and Food, Alexandre Sampaio.

Released destinations: Find out which countries do not require quarantine for vaccinated Brazilian tourists

Jamilson Lemos and his family were only able to visit their relatives in Ceará now. Photo: Personal archive

With high fares, consumers look to promotions. Saleswoman Adriana Lins, 48, loves to travel, but held back in the pandemic. After the immunization, she and her husband, Mario de Moraes, 48, took their daughter Mariana, 24, to celebrate her birthday in Salvador last month. Adriana got a good deal on the tickets, but says that the accommodation was at friends’ houses to reduce costs:

“It feels weird. There are still many people afraid. But I could enjoy it. Traveling is always good, if you meet other people, food, cultures. I’m already planning my next trip, to Maceio.

Brain drain: Pandemic accelerates the departure of qualified professionals to work abroad

Fares are still around 20% below the 2019 level and, according to the Brazilian Airlines Association, the offer of flights is 74.6% of the pre-pandemic level.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav) with more than two thousand agents predicts that the segment will end the year with around 70% of pre-pandemic revenues.

Hotel occupancy is high with the Brazilian public. As a result, the hotels have been hiring new employees. The chambermaid Carina Gomes da Silva, 41, has been working for 3 months at the Hotel Pestana, in Copacabana. Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo

The most sought after destinations are, in addition to the entire Northeast, Minas, Rio and Gramado (RS). Abroad, there are destinations with less restrictions on Brazilians, such as Dubai, Mexico and Maldives. But with a high dollar, sanitary barriers and the fear of coronavirus variants, international travel is not likely to take off until 2022.

IBGE:Services grow 0.5% in August and reach the highest level since 2015

CVC created products for the post-pandemic recovery, such as travel insurance with coverage for Covid-19, the “travel boutique”, which is a selection of high-end travel in Brazil and the advance sale of packages for Rock in Rio and the World Cup in Qatar, both in 2022.

The company says that, despite the tendency of international tourism to return stronger only throughout 2022, with each new destination reopened, searches grow more than ten times when compared to the period of closed borders.

Flight resumption

Administrator Jamilson Lemos, 31, who lives in Rio Grande do Sul, finally went with his wife and children to visit his family in Fortaleza. In addition to the fact that the offer of flights recovered, he felt safe on the plane with his vaccination card up to date:

— We did the test at the airport.

The growing movement of passengers at airports encourages companies such as Azul to expand their flight options for the high season in the Northeast this summer. Gol also includes new routes this month and forecasts for October an increase of 15% more daily flights compared to October 2020, with an emphasis on demand in the Northeast. And Latam feels the resumption since May and has included five more destinations this year and there will be another six in the first quarter of 2022.

Weight in the pocket: With inflation on the rise, Brazilians get into debt to close accounts and total debt breaks record

Jerome Cadier, CEO of Latam Brasil, said in an online event of the company, last Thursday, that the international market has been recovering much more slowly than the domestic one. While the company has already returned to operating around 90% of internal flights before the pandemic, this proportion drops to 20% abroad.

— Not only Latam, but industry, will be flown much more than in 2019. Internationally, this recovery should take place at the end of 2023 because of the rules for crossing borders, because of the insecurity of being able to change the rules in the middle of a trip . People are putting off international travel. This is good because we are going to discover a Brazil that is much more interesting for tourism than before the pandemic,” said Cadier.