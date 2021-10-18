Gabriela Doria – 21:14 | updated on 10/17/2021 9:15 pm



Boy accidentally shot his sister Photo: Pixabay

A 13-year-old teenager accidentally shot and killed his own 15-year-old sister early Saturday night in the small Italian town of San Felice del Benaco, in the Lombardy region.

Upon arriving at the residence, the police found the young woman hit in the chest with a shot from a hunting weapon. The rifle belongs to the brothers’ father. The victim was already lifeless, and death was declared on the spot.

Initially, the police reported that it was the father who had accidentally shot. However, in testimony at the police station, the father informed that the shooting was made by his 13-year-old son.

According to the father, he was showing his children the hunting gun, legalized and registered, when the boy, inadvertently, pulled the trigger. The shot hit the girl full on.

Because he is a teenager, the boy is considered unimputable, that is, he cannot be judged for his sister’s death. The father, on the other hand, will answer for failing to store the weapon and for having placed the rifle in the son’s hand. Police also confiscated the weapons.

Read too1 MG: Man stabs wife and daughter and commits suicide

two Brazilian is convicted of invasion of US Capitol

3 8 year old girl is crushed by concrete subway board.

4 In Haiti, US missionaries are kidnapped by gangs

5 Four victims of the Pantanal shipwreck were related

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.