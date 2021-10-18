Trailer showcases visuals of Pattinson, Catwoman and more; Look

It’s almost time to meet Robert Pattinson’s version of “Batman”. The new trailer for Matt Reeves’ film, released yesterday at DC Fandome, left the hero’s fans excited — and excited as well.

In addition to showing the look of some characters, the video also shows some plot tips.

Check out:

dark look

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

The preview shows Robert Pattinson’s dark look as Batman. The Batsuit also appears — not as sophisticated as in other versions, but bulletproof, as the hero is shot in at least two scenes and emerges unharmed.

Roofs with Catwoman

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

If there’s one thing we know about Batman and Catwoman from the comics, it’s that they love spending time together on rooftops. And that didn’t mention in the trailer. The character played by Zöe Kravitz still appears with hair that changes according to the scene.

Charade

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

The first scene in the trailer is of Commissioner Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and the Gotham Police Department arresting a bespectacled man whose face we don’t see in a restaurant.

It is possible to know that this individual is connected to Riddler because the camera reveals the foam question mark on his coffee cup as the police take him away.

Penguin

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

Wearing the classic tuxedo, the Penguin (Colin Farrell, with prosthetics that left him unrecognizable) appears in a confrontation with Batman and in a breathtaking car chase sequence.

Alfred

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

If Batman takes care of the city, who takes care of Batman? As always, it’s Alfred Pennyworth, played by Andy Serkis — who appears with a scar in the trailer.

Batmobile

Trailer scene for “Batman” Image: Reproduction / Warner

Batman’s famous car also appears in the new video. This time around, it’s not as detailed as those in the ’90s and 2000 movies, or as militaristic as the recent “The Dark Knight” trilogy or “Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice.”