Treasury Direct: government bond rates rise again in this 2nd; Inflation papers pay record returns of 5.18% per year

SAO PAULO – The government bond market operates with high rates at the opening of this Monday (18), after worsening projections made by the market for the growth of economic activity and official inflation in Brazil this year and next, according to Focus Report data released this morning.

Another highlight that helps weigh on interest rates is the fiscal issue involving the government’s search for solutions to offer a turbocharged cash transfer program.

On the international scene, investors are concerned about China’s GDP, which came below expectations by analysts, and about the rise in energy prices.

In this context, inflation-linked bonds are highlighted in the session. The IPCA+ treasury papers maturing in 2035 and 2045, for example, offered a real return of 5.10% this Monday morning, against 5.05% per annum on Friday (15th). The last time these bonds had shown such a return was in November 2018.

Likewise, the real interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and semiannual interest was 5.18% per annum, above the 5.11% per annum seen in the previous session. This was the highest amount ever paid for this bond since it began trading in February 2020.

Among fixed-rate securities, the remuneration of bonds maturing in 2024 increased from 10.15% per year, on Friday afternoon (15), to 10.21%, at the opening of business today. At the same time, the rate paid for paper maturing in 2031 was 11.06%, compared to 11.01% paid in the previous session.

Focus

On the national scene, investors reflect more revisions presented in the Focus Report released this morning by the Central Bank. The financial market raised, for the 28th consecutive week, its projections for inflation this year – this time, from 8.59% to 8.69%. There was also a worsening in estimates for the indicator in 2022, for the 13th week, from 4.17% to 4.18%.

Economists have further reduced estimates for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and now expect growth of 5.01% for the economy this year and 1.50% next. In the previous survey, projections were for expansion of 5.04% and 1.54%, respectively.

In light of the prospects for advancing inflation, estimates for the basic interest rate (Selic) at the end of the year are at levels higher than those seen in January. Today, projections point to a basic interest rate of 8.25% in December and 8.75% at the end of 2022 – without changes compared to the previous week.

Aid Brazil and truck drivers

On the political front, attention is focused on income transfer programs that the government intends to create or modify as the election year approaches.

On Sunday night (17), João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, said in an interview with TV Brazil that Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program scheduled to replace Bolsa Família in November, should benefit close to 17 million people with an average payment of R$300 a month. The two numbers are higher than the current program, which serves 14.6 million people, with an average monthly payment of R$190.

But as the measure could have a strong fiscal impact, the economic team is also pursuing a plan B to offer a broader government cash transfer program. According to XP Politics, the plan consists of correcting the Bolsa Família for inflation and complementing the value with a temporary aid to reach the R$ 300 intended by the Planalto Palace.

According to XP Policy, technical preparations for this exit are already underway. As it is not permanent, this aid would be exempt from having a new source of income, as would be the case with Auxílio Brasil, which was designed by the government as a permanent program. Correcting the current Bolsa Família for inflation alone would also dispense with compensation.

Investors are also following the move to new trucker protests across the country. Three national entities of workers linked to the cargo transport sector announced that they will start a national strike from November 1st, if the federal government does not respond to claims that date back to the stoppage of truck drivers in 2018.

The decision was taken during a meeting in Rio de Janeiro that brought together the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), linked to the CUT; National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), according to a statement sent to the press on Saturday night (16).

international scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, most Asian stock markets fell on Monday (18), as investors reacted to China’s GDP data, which showed that the Chinese economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to information of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data came below the expectations of analysts heard by the international news agency Reuters, up 5.2%. Industrial production increased 3.1% in September, compared to expectations for a 4.5% increase.

In the United States, after the start of the season of results with data above expectations in the third quarter, large companies such as Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla and United Airlines release their quarterly numbers this week. In the balance sheets, investors pay attention to comments about problems in the production chains and impacts on inflation.

