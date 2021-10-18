Truck Drivers Promise Strike Starting Nov. 1 if Government Doesn’t Acquire Requests | Brazil and Politics

You truck drivers gave the government 15 days to respond to requests. The meeting was attended by the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava).

In a video released soon after the meeting, Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, the director of CNTTL, said the truckers are in ‘strike state’ and are waiting for the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas, meet the category claims agenda (see full list of claims below).

“The Bolsonaro Government had three years to improve the life of the autonomous transporter and nothing was accomplished. We will give another 15 days for our list of demands, which is known to Minister Tarcisio and the Bolsonaro government, to be effectively applied for truck drivers,” says Dahmer.

What truck drivers ask for

In the same video, the director of CNTTL stressed that truck drivers are going through “times of difficulties that have never been seen before and that the situation has worsened in these last three years of misrule in Bolsonaro”. “Our call for stoppage has the support of 1 million truck drivers and the partnership will come with us”, highlights Dahmer.