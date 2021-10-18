Truck leaders warn of lack of diesel due to Petrobras cut – 10/18/2021

Representatives of several truck driver organizations are warning their members of a possible diesel shortage because of cuts that Petrobras would be promoting in the supply to distributors. A statement sent on Saturday (15) by the Brazilian Association of Autonomous Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) informs drivers that the decrease in supply at gas stations will make self-employed people suffer a lot since, unlike companies or fleets, they do not have pumps to maintain the own supply.

With the cut in the delivery of fuel by Petrobras, Abrava points out that diesel will probably have to be imported, “which will generate an increase in the value of a liter close to R$ 0.60 (sixty cents) thanks to the international parity policy of price of fuels that Petrobras follows”, says the text.

At a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, several representatives of self-employed drivers decided that the category will go on strike if the list of demands is not met. The high price of diesel is one of the most important points. For the president of Abrava, Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, the risk of shortages also weighed on the strike indicator. “It was all the more reason,” he says.

The national secretary of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, assesses that the situation is a result of Petrobras’ policy, not only in terms of prices, but in relation to refining.

“We have one refinery sold, in Bahia, and the other seven are refining only 40% of their capacity. So it is necessary to look for this abroad, while we could be practically self-sufficient”, believes Dahmer. “What has been done by governments in this area is a crime.”

Plinio Dias, president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), suggests a simple solution to the problem. “The government has to put the refineries at full steam, which will not be lacking”, he believes. “For what reason before 2017 we were self-sufficient in fuel and now we’re not? Is Petrobras finished?”

The risk of shortages was raised in the first place by the National Federation of Distributors of Fuels, Natural Gas and Biofuels, which last week issued a note informing unilateral cuts in orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel for the month of November.

In a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Petrobras denied that it had made these cuts and stated that “its refineries are operating normally and continue to fully comply with the contracts with distributors, in accordance with the terms and terms in effect”.

The truck leaders do not believe, however, in this supposed normality.

“What happened was that the news of Petrobras’ unilateral cut was confidential, and after its leak, the company went public to deny the information. Petrobras’ management is only trying to cover the sun with the sieve, so that there is no mass reaction in the category of autonomous truck drivers,” says the note from Abrava to its associates.