Under-20 Brasileirão: Botafogo and Atlético-MG draw in the first leg of the quarterfinals

In a match balanced by the first game of the quarterfinals of the Under-20 Brasileirão, Botafogo and Atlético-MG tied 0-0, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday (17). The two teams face each other again on Friday (22), in Belo Horizonte.

The game



–Continues after advertising–

The duel was balanced in the first half. On minute 19, Carlos Henrique made an individual play on the right and kicked hard. The ball passed close to the goalkeeper’s goalpost for Galo. Fogão returned to pressure in the 28th minute. Matheus Nascimento kicked from the edge of the area and the goalkeeper palmed it.

In the first minute of the second half, Cauê Peçanha shot from outside the area and goalkeeper Gabriel put it to corner. Galo tried a free kick rehearsed at 16 minutes. Rubens risked a strong kick and the ball went close to the goal. On minute 20, Luiz Filipe kicked across and the Botafogo defender avoided the goal on the line. At 42, Ryan, shirt 17 of Fogão, tried a low kick from outside the area and the ball passed close to the left post.

Related