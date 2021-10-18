Use of ‘sleep hormone’ as a supplement is approved by Anvisa

The use of melatonin, known as the sleep hormone, for the formulation of food supplements was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), through the Collegiate Board (Dicol), on Thursday, 14. The consumption was authorized to people aged 19 years and over and at a dosage not exceeding 0.21 mg daily. Claims of benefits associated with consuming the substance-based supplement, however, have not been approved.

With the decision, melatonin is available, without a prescription, as a food supplement, a category of products aimed at complementing the diet of healthy people with substances present in food, including nutrients and bioactive substances, which include well-characterized metabolic functions. Around the world, this was already a reality for several countries, such as the United States.

Melatonin supplements should contain a warning that they should not be consumed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention. Anyone who has illnesses or uses medications should consult their physician before consuming the substance.

Another 40 new constituents of food supplements were also authorized, such as the eggshell membrane, as a source of hyaluronic acid, glycosaminoglycans and collagen, and orange moro extract, as a source of anthocyanins.

What is Melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally in the human brain, more specifically by the pineal gland. It aids in the sleep-wake cycle by indicating to the organs that night has arrived. Hence, it is commonly associated with the treatment of insomnia.

The substance can be found in small concentrations in foods such as strawberries, cherries, wines and chicken meat, for example. It can also be produced synthetically.

In an interview with state, endocrinologist Suemi Marui explained that “sleep alterations, such as insomnia and drowsiness, lead to several hormonal, metabolic, neurological and psychological changes”. The doctor, however, said there is no scientific proof of the benefits of taking synthetic melatonin for these changes. Side effects of improper consumption of the substance are “headache, mental confusion, dizziness and nausea”, he alerts.

Suemi highlighted that the natural production of melatonin depends on one’s sleep-wake pattern. “Sleep should be restful, meaning not waking up tired”, he summarizes. Her indication is that, when tiredness seems constant, seek a doctor. “Diseases that cause sleep disorders such as thyroid problems, sleep apnea and depression should be investigated and not treated with melatonin, which can delay diagnosis.”

