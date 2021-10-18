Vacancies for drivers and cleaners at Queen Elizabeth’s residence pay up to R$169,000 a year | Economy

Buckingham Palace, owned by the British royal family, has spaces open for drivers and cleaning professionals. Salaries are up to R$169 thousand (£22.6 thousand) per year.

The new member of the cleaning team will work from 8pm or 40pm weekly, Monday through Sunday.

As per the ad, the candidate needs to have good time management skills and be able to prioritize and manage a busy daily workload. Elizabeth II Palace is about 77 thousand square meters and more than 770 rooms.

2 of 2 Brits outside Buckingham Palace — Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters Brits outside Buckingham Palace — Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The salary ranges from R$84,716 (£11,300) to R$169,432 (£22,600) per year.

The driver’s place will be for the transport of goods at the palace’s local stores, in addition to a wholesale and e-commerce business.

The selected professional will be responsible for the safe handling of the products and will have a crucial role in the operation of delivery vehicles and forklifts. The function will involve lifting and carrying boxes daily.

Precision skills, attention to detail and information technology knowledge are required.