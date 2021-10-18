Vaccination against Covid: see who can be immunized in the DF this Monday | Federal District

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues this Monday (18) for people aged 12 and over. Nonetheless, the immunization of adolescents, 12 to 17 years old, continues with a reduced number of posts, with service only in Planaltina and Sobradinho.
The Health Department awaits the arrival of 37,000 new doses from Pfizer to expand the distribution of vaccines to younger people. The folder expected to receive the new batches this weekend, but did not confirm their arrival until the last update of this report. The Ministry of Health said this Sunday (16) that new shipments have already landed in Brazil and are being sent to the states.
Immunization also occurs with anticipation of the second dose in addition to the application of booster and additional doses, no need to schedule. See the rules:
- Second dose: who took to do or AstraZeneca in the first stage, and had a reinforcement planned until November 5th, they can already anticipate the application.
- Booster dose: it is open to people aged 60 years and over, as well as healthcare professionals, who have taken the second dose or single dose for at least six months.
- Additional dose: is aimed at severely immunosuppressed patients who have taken a second or a single dose for at least 28 days.
Who are the severely immunosuppressed?
- Users of Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Mykophenolate mofetil, Azatiprine, Cyclophosphamide, Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, 6-mercaptopurine, infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumabe, or Sebatumabe, abata Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).
- People with severe primary immunodeficiency;
- Cancer chemotherapy patients;
- Transplants of solid organs and stem cells and bone marrow;
- People with HIV and CD4 <350 cells/mm3;
- Patients on hemodialysis;
- People with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases, such as rheumatologic, auto-inflammatory and inflammatory bowel diseases;
See the addresses of the posts this Monday (18) in DF
