Vale, Petrobras and Carrefour release previews and Hypera starts the results; see what to expect in the week

The performance of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in production and sales in the 3rd quarter will be made public at a time when the company has been in the news due to the manifestations of authorities about its privatization.

The theme was the subject of speeches by the president himself Jair Bolsonaro, from the president of Chamber, Arthur Lira, It’s from Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. The complete balance of the state-owned company will be released on October 28th.

The week

October 18: Nothing planned so far

October 19: Valley ( VALLEY3 ) releases 3Q21 production report

( ) releases 3Q21 production report October 20: Petrobras ( PETR3 ; PETR4 ) releases 3Q21 production report

( ; ) releases 3Q21 production report October 20: Carrefour Brazil discloses 3Q21 sales

discloses 3Q21 sales October 21: Renner ( LREN3 ) promotes AGE to discuss capital increase, changes in the bylaws

( ) promotes AGE to discuss capital increase, changes in the bylaws October 22: Getnet’s American Depositary Shares begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange

October 22: Government of Rio Grande do Sul intends to promote auction to privatize the company of Sulgas state gas

the company of Sulgas state gas October 22: Hypera releases 3Q21 results

Big data

The Brazilian stock exchange B3 is negotiating the purchase of Neoway, a company specialized in big data analytics and artificial intelligence, according to a statement issued by the stock exchange.

Bank of America is advising Neoway and Citigroup is advising B3, the Brazil Journal said. According to the report, Neoway was created in 2002 and today provides data solutions for around 500 companies.

Later

The Burger Chain wood decided to postpone its debut on the stock exchange until 2022. The company, which had plans to reach a value of BRL 7 billion in the IPO, made an agreement with the creditor banks, which coordinate the offer, and therefore decided to wait for an improvement in the market, said the State Agency’s Broad Column.

later II

And it’s not just Madero that decided to wait to make its IPO. THE Dori Food it also left the operation for early 2022, according to Broad’s Column. The petrochemical group Unigel is also waiting for the 2022 window, according to Valor, and the gym network bluefit it is still evaluating whether it makes a restricted offer this or next year.