Valen classifies Gui Araujo as troublesome and more

The production of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) promoted a game of discord in which participants needed to distribute fruit with the following characteristics: cherry, for the pawn who thinks he’s the icing on the cake; banana, for the one without initiative, without attitude; lemon, for the one who is always frowning, sulking; and pineapple, for problematic, difficult to live with.
Known as a “soap dish” for not being upset with her colleagues, Valentina had attitude, gave all the fruit to Gui and justified without fear, starting with the cherry: “One thing I don’t admit is a lack of humility and I think this person has lack of humility: Gui Araujo”.
“For me, without attitude, it’s someone who doesn’t wash the dishes, who I’ve never seen clean the bathroom, who I’ve never seen willing to cook food: Gui Araujo,” he said before handing over the banana.
The pawn joked: “It sounds like Rico talking”, but Valentina countered: “No, that’s my opinion, it’s not his. Totally mine, respects my moment here.”
And he went on to deliver the lemon: “The pawn who is always frowning and frowning, I don’t need to say anything, right? Gui Araujo.”
And ending with the pineapple: “The problematic and difficult to live with? Guys, sorry, but like this? I say something, you are here for a test, he won’t accept. Gui Araujo won’t accept that you don’t agree with him”.
The pea still sniped commenting on the mocking “thanks” she heard: “Here, I don’t need to say anything, just see his attitude receiving the fruit”. “And the soap dish died,” he warned.
