Valen classifies Gui Araujo as troublesome and more

by

The production of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) promoted a game of discord in which participants needed to distribute fruit with the following characteristics: cherry, for the pawn who thinks he’s the icing on the cake; banana, for the one without initiative, without attitude; lemon, for the one who is always frowning, sulking; and pineapple, for problematic, difficult to live with.

Known as a “soap dish” for not being upset with her colleagues, Valentina had attitude, gave all the fruit to Gui and justified without fear, starting with the cherry: “One thing I don’t admit is a lack of humility and I think this person has lack of humility: Gui Araujo”.

“For me, without attitude, it’s someone who doesn’t wash the dishes, who I’ve never seen clean the bathroom, who I’ve never seen willing to cook food: Gui Araujo,” he said before handing over the banana.

The pawn joked: “It sounds like Rico talking”, but Valentina countered: “No, that’s my opinion, it’s not his. Totally mine, respects my moment here.”

And he went on to deliver the lemon: “The pawn who is always frowning and frowning, I don’t need to say anything, right? Gui Araujo.”

And ending with the pineapple: “The problematic and difficult to live with? Guys, sorry, but like this? I say something, you are here for a test, he won’t accept. Gui Araujo won’t accept that you don’t agree with him”.

The pea still sniped commenting on the mocking “thanks” she heard: “Here, I don’t need to say anything, just see his attitude receiving the fruit”. “And the soap dish died,” he warned.

A Fazenda: A party at the amusement park stirs pedestrians with a sertanejo show

The Farm 2021: Day, Rico, Aline and Val at the amusement park party - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 17

The Farm 2021: Day, Rico, Aline and Val at the amusement park party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Fifth rural reality party has 'amusement park' theme and show by Zé Neto and Cristiano - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 17

A Fazenda 2021: Fifth rural reality party has an ‘amusement park’ theme and a show by Zé Neto and Cristiano

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 17

The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the amusement park party - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 17

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the amusement park party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the amusement park party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 17

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the amusement park party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 17

The Farm 2021: Party Decoration Amusement Park

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Valentina playing at party Amusement park - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 17

The Farm 2021: Valentina playing at the Amusement park party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Lary enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 17

The Farm 2021: Lary enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo and Tati during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 17

The Farm 2021: Erasmo and Tati during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Amusement park party decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 17

The Farm 2021: Amusement Park Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: MC Gui during party Amusement park - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 17

The Farm 2021: MC Gui during party Amusement park

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Marina during the amusement park party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 17

The Farm 2021: Aline and Marina during the funfair party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo playing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 17

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo playing during the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo during the party with a sertanejo show - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 17

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo during the party with a sertanejo show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla during party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 17

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves during party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 17

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during the children's party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 17

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during the children’s party

Play/Playplus

