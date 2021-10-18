Value of salary debt and expenses in Cruzeiro: see numbers presented to players for the end of the strike | cruise

More Cruise News

O ge had access to what was shared by the president with the players. The images were produced with the help of a company specializing in consultancy and financial management.

Financial statement shows how much Cruzeiro owes in salaries

According to the survey, currently, the outstanding amount of wages in arrears is R$ 9.1 million reais. This number includes players and club employees. The amounts due involve salaries, vacations, FGTS and also installments of the 13th salary for 2020. Expenses are organized according to the salary range of the employees.

Upon arrival of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro received R$ 8 million from Pedro Lourenço, the club’s main sponsor. The amount was entered as an advance on the purchase of the 2023 master sponsorship.

Elenco do Cruzeiro returned to training at Toca da Raposa

The amount was used to pay off part of what was overdue. Sérgio Santos Rodrigues has a new meeting, this Monday, with businessmen to try to raise funds and regularize the salary situation at the club. The result of this meeting is eagerly awaited by the Cruzeiro cast.

The debt related to salaries is one of the financial issues that affect the club’s daily life. Currently, Cruzeiro cannot register players due to the punishment imposed by FIFA because of outstanding debts, which are around R$14 million in total.

The amount due comes from the signings of Arrascaeta from Defensor, from Uruguay, and Riascos, a debt that currently concerns Mazatlán-MEX.

Financial statement shows comparative figures for 2020 and 2021

Another point presented at the meeting was how the current heavenly management reduced the institution’s expenses. According to the numbers shown to the players, Cruzeiro managed to increase revenues and reduce expenses at the club.

Football expenses were reduced by just over R$30 million. There is also an investment made in the youth categories to reveal players and, in the future, profit from the transfer of these athletes. In total, according to the consultancy, the reduction in expenses was around R$ 42 million.

O ge found that the president of Cruzeiro wants to reduce expenses even more. In Sérgio Santos Rodrigues’ view, the main impediment is the agreements signed in the last administration with values ​​above the market.

The idea is to terminate the contracts inherited from the old administration and start having a cost compatible with the club’s current income. Cruzeiro counts on the support of companies specialized in financial recovery and expense auditing so that it can be financially healthy.

See how the Sunday of activities at Toca da Raposa was after the end of the players’ strike:

After being presented with these numbers, the players gathered again and decided to end the strike that had been announced last Wednesday. In a statement, they said they were awaiting “a resolution and not just promises” from the board.

This Sunday, the athletes resumed their activities at Toca da Raposa (check the video above). Cruzeiro’s next game will be next Friday, at 9:30 pm, against Avaí, in Florianópolis, in Ressacada.