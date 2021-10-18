Vasco fans praise the surrender of Germán Cano after victory over Coritiba

The night in São Januário was marked by victory. With a goal and an assist from Germán Cano, Vasco beat Coritiba by 2 x 1 this Saturday (16), in a match valid for the 30th round of Serie B. On social networks, fans did not spare praise for the striker’s performance.

At 33, Cano is the team’s top scorer in the second division, with nine goals in 29 games, and is also third in number of assists, with two. In tonight’s match he not only opened the scoreboard at 19 of the first half, but also assisted Nene in Cruzmaltina’s winning goal.

Among the fans, Cano was praised for the race demonstrated on the field and the energy was compared to that of a “kid”. Check out the repercussion: Everyone had to look down the pipe and come with the race that this guy demonstrates in games, he’s amazing — Brendo ✠ (@Bmota_09)

What Cano delivers to Vasco is ABSURD — manuel (@manelferraz_)

German Cano is giving classes willingly — ADMIRAL (@NewsAlmirantee)

impressive the disposition of the barrel playing!! why? — Gabriel Pessanha (@Pessanha_95)

THE DELIVERY OF GERMAN CANO IS MOVING — tavinho (@tavinhocrvg1)

Cano is running and marked as a boy — Cruzmaltino Diary ✠ (@DrCruzmaltino)

With the victory, Vasco advanced to the 6th place in the championship table and now has 46 points. In search of a return to Serie A, Fernando Diniz’s team enters the field again on October 24th, against CRB, away from home.