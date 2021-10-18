Verticalization bill tightens the siege on health care providers, but it is not transformational

SAO PAULO – Amid the developments of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that scrutinizes the policy of early treatment against the coronavirus, the vertical integration of health care providers was the focus of several questions.

In this scenario, senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) presented a project on vertical integration of companies.

The Bill, number 3,590, was released on Friday, proposing several regulatory changes to avoid potential conflicts of interest in healthcare by vertically integrated operators.

The congressman formulated four macro-proposals:

Give legal status and strengthen the existing Medical Ethics Committees (CFM Resolution No. 2.152/16), Medical Record Review (CFM Resolution No. 1.638/2002) and Death Review (CFM Resolution No. 2.171/2017), which will be mandatory implementation within the vertical network of supplementary health. Amend Law No. 9,656/1998 to prohibit the prescription and administration of medication considered ineffective or that is not indicated or approved by the federal health authority (Anvisa); To typify, as an infringement of the economic order, the attainment of a dominant position via vertical integration in supplementary health when there is interference by operators in the quality of treatments offered to patients and; Prohibit off-label treatment (outside the package insert) in hospital protocols when the underlying drug is considered manifestly ineffective. If approved, the new law would enter into force 90 (ninety) days after its publication.

In the assessment of XP Politics, the expectation, now, is that the members of the CPI “embrace” the bill presented by the senator and postulate urgency in its processing. The leverage of the proposal, however, will depend on the adherence of other party leaders and Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), president of the Senate, who has the “power of agenda”, they point out.

For Bradesco BBI, the chances of the proposals being processed are reasonable, given the repercussions of the investigations and the fact that the changes are not transformational.

The changes are seen by BBI as slightly negative for Hapvida ([ativo=HPAV3]) and Grupo NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), given a tighter scrutiny of the verticalization model and the potential impact on costs. “However, the uncertainties about [possíveis] potentially disruptive rules are over,” analysts point out.

They also believe that the shares’ recent declines (15% versus the Ibovespa last month) already price the potential impacts (for example, a 1 percentage point rise in MLR, which means a 5% drop in the target share price of the Hapvida).

In addition, Hapvida announced on Friday a repurchase of 100 million shares (7.6% of the free float; 2.6% of the total shares), which BBI sees as positive, given the valuations and signals company amidst the news stream.

“The ANS IDSS (Supplementary Health Performance Index) shows that the quality of HAPV is similar to that of premium and non-vertical Amil, SULA and Bradesco, with access to superior service in the market and good evaluation from users”, points out BBI .

