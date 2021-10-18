‘Very violent and dangerous person’

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti published on social media the account of Conor McGregor’s aggression and stated that he will sue the fighter

Fighter Conor McGregor never tires of collecting controversy. This time, the Irishman was accused of assault by DJ Francesco Facchinetti during an event at a nightclub in Rome, the Italian capital..

The personality known in the Italian media used social media to report what happened. According to Facchinetti, McGregor would have punched him in the mouth for no apparent reason.

“At 2:30 am, I was attacked by Mr. McGregor. The famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of 10 witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me unmotivated as we talked for over two hours and we had fun together. I could shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to say this, I must say this person is very violent and dangerous,” said the DJ before declaring that will sue McGregor.

“I took a punch for nothing. This punch could have hit anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he’s a violent and dangerous person.”

Wilma, the DJ’s wife, also spoke on social media and talked about what happened.

Conor McGregor at UFC 264 Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

“Out of nowhere, he punched Francesco in the face. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go,’ and he hit him. Luckily, he (Francesco) was very close, so he ( McGregor) couldn’t hit that hard. Francesco flew backward, fell on the table and then on the floor. The first thing that came to my mind was, “Is this a joke? Is it a show?” Then I froze, looked around, and saw his friends holding him against the wall because he wanted to keep beating Francesco. They got them out of there. I turned on the lights, and the security threw them out. Francesco he was bleeding. I wanted to help him, and the security guys kicked us out. He’ll be in Italy until October 26th. If you see him, stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he’s a dangerous and unstable person.” .