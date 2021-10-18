Victim of cardiac arrest in footvolley match in Blumenau was a former soccer player

Adans Alencar, 39, was identified as the man who died this Sunday afternoon while playing footvolley on a court in the Garcia neighborhood of Blumenau. Former player, he played defending the colors of Brusque Futebol Clube between 2004 and 2005, in addition to a passage in 2006.

For the quadricolor, there were 10 goals scored. With an extensive curriculum, he also worked for São José (RS), for Marcílio Dias and for Criciúma.

On its social networks, Bruscão issued a note of regret.

“It is with regret that we receive the news of the death of ex-back Adans João Santos Alencar, who played in 2004 and 2005 for Brusque.

We wish for strength and for God to comfort the hearts of family and friends!”

Firefighters failed to reverse

Around 15:00 this Sunday, 17, the Fire Department was called to reverse a cardiorespiratory arrest in Blumenau.

Adans was stopped while playing footvolley on a sports court located on Hermann Huscher Street, in the Garcia district.

The garrison of military firefighters started the service until the arrival of the advanced team from Samu. After the medical team was unsuccessfully treated, Samu’s doctor certified death on the spot.