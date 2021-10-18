Video! Fiuk pays homage to Harry Styles and is compared to Zé Cutetinho on the web | Television



Fiuk honors Harry Styles at ‘Show of the Famous’ – Play/Globo/Twitter

Fiuk honors Harry Styles at ‘Show of the Famous’Play/Globe/Twitter

Published 10/18/2021 08:45 AM

Rio – Group A from “Show dos Famosos” returned to the stage of “Domingão com Huck” this weekend and made Fiuk’s name among the most talked about names on Twitter. This is because the presentation of the Brazilian as Harry Styles did not please the judges – Boninho, Claudia Raia and Preta Gil – as well as the internet users.

On the web, internet users compared the singer’s performance to characters like Zé Bonitinho. “They went to dress Fiuk for ‘Domingão’ to play Harry, but they took aim at Harry Styles and hit Zé Cutetinho”, shot a netizen. “I hope Harry Styles never sees this performance by Fiuk,” joked someone else. “Fiuk took aim at Harry Styles and hit Luan Santana dressed as Agostinho Carrara,” tweeted a third.

Check out an excerpt from Fiuk’s presentation:

Check out some reactions on the web:

they went to wear fiuk pro domingão to do harry, but they took aim at harry styles and hit the cute Zé fiuk ze cute pic.twitter.com/Jtb8KHic2n — (@anacepayno) October 17, 2021 I hope harry styles never see this fiuk performance pic.twitter.com/UYGPFAhZGF — (@raynelegab) October 17, 2021 fiuk took aim at harry styles and hit luan santana dressed as augustinho carrara #showofthefamous pic.twitter.com/EtJX8ENHzx — João Deivison (@joaodeivison) October 17, 2021

Besides Fiuk, Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes also participated. The drag queen honored the singer Ana Carolina, with the hit “Encostar na Tua” and received praise, but scored a 9.9 of Boninho. Margareth Menezes played Tina Turner and drew praise on the web and from the show’s judges, earning a 10 from all the judges, including the most rigorous, Boninho.

In the overall standings, Gloria Groove is in first with 119.2 points, but Margareth Menezes is just behind with a tenth of a difference. Fiuk completes the classification with 118.6 points.